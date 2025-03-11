Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Sibme, a leader in educational technology and professional learning solutions for the K-12 market, has acquired My Learning Hub, a UK-based corporate learning management system (LMS) provider. Known for its scalable and flexible training solutions, My Learning Hub has helped organizations enhance workforce development through structured online learning. This strategic acquisition strengthens Sibme's ability to unify structured training and practice-based learning, expanding its impact across both K-12 education and corporate Learning & Development (L&D) markets.

By integrating My Learning Hub's robust LMS capabilities with Sibme's AI-enhanced coaching and collaboration platform, this unified solution will provide educators and corporate trainers with a seamless way to combine structured learning with real-world skill development-ensuring knowledge is not only acquired but actively applied and reinforced.

A Unified Approach to Adult Learning

The addition of My Learning Hub's LMS capabilities further strengthens Sibme's ability to support adult learners with a holistic approach to skill development. This enhanced platform includes:

Structured Online Courses - Engaging, self-paced learning modules with interactive content.

- Engaging, self-paced learning modules with interactive content. Coaching & Feedback - Personalized, video-based coaching sessions to accelerate skill development.

- Personalized, video-based coaching sessions to accelerate skill development. AI-Driven Insights - Data-informed feedback to monitor learning progress and outcomes.

- Data-informed feedback to monitor learning progress and outcomes. Collaborative Learning - Real-time communication, discussion forums, and peer feedback loops.

- Real-time communication, discussion forums, and peer feedback loops. Self-Reflection & Practice - Tools that encourage learners to apply, record, and refine their skills over time.

My Learning Hub has a strong presence in Corporate L&D, serving a global network of customers ranging from small enterprises to Fortune 500 companies. Sibme is excited to build on this foundation, expanding My Learning Hub's reach in the corporate LMS market while introducing its capabilities to the K-12 sector to enhance educator training and development.

A Vision for the Future of Learning

"Adults learn best when they can connect new knowledge to meaningful experiences and apply what they've learned in real-world contexts," said David Wakefield, CEO of Sibme. "By integrating My Learning Hub with Sibme's online platform-built around coaching, collaboration, and skill development-we are creating an ecosystem where learning doesn't just happen. It's experienced, reinforced through social interaction, and applied in real time to drive long-term impact."

About Sibme

Founded in 2013, Sibme is dedicated to transforming professional learning through AI- powered coaching, feedback, and collaboration tools. With a focus on skill application and continuous development, Sibme helps individuals and organizations improve performance and achieve excellence.

