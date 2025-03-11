Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
11.03.25
09:59 Uhr
1,380 Euro
-0,015
-1,08 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3351,37019:31
Dow Jones News
11.03.2025 18:21 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Affluent Medical announces several key appointments for Medical and Clinical affairs.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Affluent Medical announces several key appointments for Medical and Clinical affairs. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical announces several key appointments for Medical and Clinical affairs. 
11-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical announces several key appointments 
for Medical and Clinical affairs. 
 
   -- Appointment of Dr. Howard C. Herrmann as strategic Chief Medical Officer for structural heart platform. 
 
   -- Appointment of Pr. Nicolas Barry Delongchamps as strategic Chief Medical Officer for Urology platform. 
 
   -- Federica Azzimonti joins as Director of Clinical Operations, bringing extensive expertise to optimize 
  clinical trial readiness for market launch. 
 
Aix-en-Provence, March 11, 2025 - 5:45 p.m. CET - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME - "Affluent"), a 
French clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the development and industrialization of implantable 
innovative medical devices, today announced three key leadership appointments. These strategic additions aim to 
accelerate the company's progress towards market access for its advanced product pipeline. 
 
New Chief Medical Officers to Drive Specialized Platforms 
Affluent Medical has appointed Dr. Howard C. Herrmann as strategic Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for its Structural Heart 
Platform and Pr. Nicolas Barry Delongchamps as strategic CMO for its Urology Platform. These key appointments 
underscore Affluent Medical commitment to enhancing its clinical expertise and driving innovation as it advances its 
groundbreaking devices, including mitral ring KALIOSTM, mitral valve EPYGON and artificial urinary sphincter ARTUS. 
Dr. Howard C. Herrmann, a renowned interventional cardiologist, is Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of 
Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Hospital of the University 
of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. With over three decades of experience in transcatheter device therapies for valvular and 
structural heart diseases, he has authored over 500 publications and served as President of the Pennsylvania Chapter of 
the American College of Cardiology. His profound expertise in structural heart care will guide the development of 
Affluent's next-generation structural heart devices. 
Pr. Nicolas Barry Delongchamps, a distinguished urologist and professor at Paris-Cité University, brings extensive 
expertise in minimally invasive surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia and urinary incontinence. His knowledge and 
experience with urinary incontinence will support Affluent Medical's strategy in urology, driving innovation in this 
critical area. 
Expanding Operational Expertise with New Director of Clinical Operations 
Further bolstering its operational capabilities, Affluent Medical has named Federica Azzimonti as Director of Clinical 
Operations. With close to 25 years of experience in managing international clinical studies across cardiovascular and 
other medical specialties, Federica brings a wealth of expertise in trial optimization and execution. In collaboration 
with both strategic CMOs, she will lead the operational aspects of Affluent Medical clinical trials, ensuring 
streamlined execution as the company prepares for pivotal stages. 
"These appointments come at a crucial time as we enter our next phase of growth, transitioning into pivotal phases and 
continuing to progress towards commercialization of our devices." said Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical. "The 
addition of strong medical experts has been a deliberate move that demonstrates Affluent Medical commitment to execute 
and to offer the best available therapies worldwide." 
 
 
 
 
 
About Affluent Medical's Specialized Platforms 
MITRAL RING KALIOSTM: 
KaliosTM is the only mitral annuloplasty device that can be simply adjusted percutaneously by a cardiologist to treat 
both residual or recurrent mitral valve insufficiency, at any time after implantation, repeatedly and with a beating 
heart, thereby avoiding repeat open-heart surgery. Affluent Medical believes that KaliosTM would avoid further 
intervention for potentially 30% to 40% of patients over a five-year horizon. 
Following positive feedback from the FDA in September 2024, Affluent Medical's objective is to submit a De Novo 
application with current clinical data at the end of 2025/early 2026 to be followed by commercial launch, subject to 
Edwards' decisions, with whom Affluent Medical has signed several agreements related to its structural heart products 
(adjustable mitral annulus KaliosT) and technologies (mitral valve technology). 
 
MITRAL VALVE EPYGON: 
Epygon is the only biomimetic mitral heart valve that mimics the anatomy of the native mitral valve and physiological 
blood flow, able to be implanted via a transcatheter route. This transcatheter approach avoids an invasive open-heart 
procedure and associated complications to treat mitral valve insufficiency. 
In 2024, the company began a collaboration with Prof. Mohammad Sarraf, MD, interventional cardiologist at the Mayo 
Clinic in the US, to evaluate the benefits of the biomimetic design of the Epygon valve. This innovative design aims to 
replicate the anatomy and natural physiology of the native mitral valve to enable patients to recover good cardiac 
function more quickly. 
During the first half of 2024, Affluent Medical accelerated patient screening, achieving a fourfold increase in the 
number of patients screened by the end of June 2024 with the goal to implant up to ten patients to complete the pilot 
phase. 
 
URINARY SPHINCTER ARTUS: 
Artus is the first artificial urinary sphincter that can be activated by the patient with a simple remote control for 
the treatment of moderate to severe urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is a major public health problem for 
over 400 million people worldwide without any innovation in the last 40 years, causing patients to suffer a reduced 
quality of life associated with the psychological disorders related to the disease. 
In January 2025, the Company announced the completion of the enrollment for the pilot phase of the European multicenter 
clinical study in humans with the successful 10th minimally invasive implantation of the Artus urinary sphincter with, 
to date, 100% of devices having been successfully activated and the safety profile remains positive. The pivotal phase, 
aiming to validate the device's performance in reducing incontinence in several dozen patients, is scheduled to begin 
in Q2 2025. 
With women representing about 80% of patients suffering from urinary incontinence, the Company will submit the dossier 
in order to begin a pilot study in women in the first half of 2025, aiming to extend indications for its Artus urinary 
sphincter. 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French medical technologies company, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global 
leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, one of the world's leading causes of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation implants that are minimally invasive, innovative, adjustable and biomimetic, 
designed to restore essential physiological functions. The candidate products developed by the Company are all 
undergoing clinical studies in humans. 
Subject to raising the funds necessary to finance its strategy and the positive results of ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company aims to gradually market its products from 2026, directly or indirectly. 
For more information, please visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts: 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL 
               Financial Communications / Press Relations 
 
               Ghislaine Gasparetto / Jennifer Jullia 
Sébastien Ladet 
               +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
Chief Executive Officer 
               ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
investor@affluentmedical.com 
 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media Relations Europe 
Public Relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20250311_PR_Affluent_Medical_CMOS_Director of Clinical Operations__vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2098966 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2098966 11-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098966&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2025 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.