Wagestream appoints Prelini Udayan-Chiechi as Chief Marketing Officer as demand increases for financial wellbeing services

Udayan-Chiechi brings over 25 years of global marketing, growth and digital marketing experience to Wagestream as the company eyes US leadership position, following UK success

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial wellbeing provider Wagestream has announced the appointment of Prelini Udayan-Chiechi as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to CEO and Co-Founder, Peter Briffett.

Udayan-Chiechi brings a wealth of experience to Wagestream, with over two decades of marketing leadership across the technology and high-growth sectors. She comes with a track record of driving growth at some of the world's leading technology companies, including Zendesk, Bazaarvoice, Lithium Technologies, Adobe, and IBM. She has also served as a Strategic Advisor to Northzone - one of Europe's leading venture funds, and an investor in Wagestream.

The appointment comes as Wagestream continues to expand its US presence: already headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company will continue to expand its New York City presence, with a new Soho office and greater investment in its go-to-market teams.

Wagestream experienced 250%+ growth last year in the U.S. with surging demand for its market-leading financial wellbeing platform, among employers. It expects to support more than one million members in the U.S. by the end of 2025, with companies like Crate & Barrel, Floor & Decor, New Balance and Burger King now offering financial benefits through Wagestream's platform.

"Prelini has a proven track record of growth and impact at leading high tech organisations. We are on a journey of bringing fair financial services to all employees, and with Prelini's experience, coupled with her dynamism, personality and strong leadership, we have no doubt of the value we will continue to drive for our clients and members" said Peter Briffett, CEO and Co-Founder of Wagestream.

Commenting on her appointment, Udayan-Chiechi said "Wagestream's mission is to deliver better financial wellbeing to the employees who are often underserved by traditional finance. With an unparalleled suite of products, ranging from flexible pay and savings to loans and pensions, Wagestream can effectively deliver on its mission and social charter, of bringing financial security and stability to the lives of billions of people around the world.

I couldn't be more excited to be joining, and leading the team at this pivotal phase of its journey".

This announcement comes amid continued growth and momentum for Wagestream. The company processes more than 10 million monthly transactions and $3 billion+ in monthly payments on its platform. It was also recently recognised in The Times Tech100 for 2025.

Wagestream is backed by the world's leading impact and venture investors, including Northzone, QED, Balderton, Smash Capital, BlackRock, and the British Business Bank.

About Wagestream

Globally, 3 million people now have Wagestream membership through 1,200 employers - across the U.K., Europe and U.S. - making it the world's most widely-used financial wellbeing provider. Offered through employers, the platform attracts more than 12 million monthly visits, helping members to earn, learn, save, spend and borrow on their own terms, all in one smartphone app.

Wagestream is a B corporation, built with a social charter to provide fair financial services.

