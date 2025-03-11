New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC ("Joseph Gunnar"), a leading full-service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on the emerging growth markets, is pleased to announce today the further expansion of its management suite with the addition of multi-skilled Christina ("Crisi") Clementi as Director of Business Development, where she will spearhead the execution of strategic growth initiatives at the Firm and be instrumental in adding verticals.

Ms. Clementi will work alongside and assist Stephan A. Stein, Joseph Gunnar's President and COO, as she will implement her broad experience to complement the firm's expanding banking presence in the micro-cap and small-cap marketplaces.

Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman and CEO of Joseph Gunnar, as well as Co-Founder and Co-Manager of Joseph Gunnar's affiliate Buttonwood Funds, stated, "I look forward to working closely with Ms. Clementi to not only to have her assist with our current extensive backlog of banking engagements at Joseph Gunnar, but to add to and execute on other proprietary products like our Pre-IPO opportunities at the Buttonwood Funds, plus on other new platform offerings soon to be announced." Mr. Alagna added, " with the addition of Ms. Clementi, I believe we are well positioned in the current state of the markets and in years to come to add meaningful alpha to both our institutional and retail client bases through a wide and professionally managed variety of these new initiatives."

Ms. Clementi, a Smith College physics major who also obtained her MBA from Yale University, has front-line experience with HR, Risk, and Operations at an asset management firm, as a legal administrator at a private equity firm, and, for the past eight (8) years, as co-founder of a hedge fund, where she had active roles in research, fundraising, portfolio management, investor relations, and management.

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking, securities and wealth management firm with main offices in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research, and advisory services, to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net-worth individuals. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC's affiliate Buttonwood fund also offers suitable individual and entity investors membership interests in pre-IPO venture investments. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); and NASDAQ Stock Market. To learn more about Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, visit www.josephgunnar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244089

SOURCE: Joseph Gunnar & Co.