The construction industry in Italy was estimated to grow in real terms by 2% in 2024, supported by rising private investments in renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects owing to the reduced construction costs. Furthermore, the average construction producer price index fell by 1.1% YoY in first 10 months of 2024, following an annual rise of 1.3% in 2023.

The construction industry is expected to shrink by 9.2% in 2025 and 5.5% in 2026, owing to rising public debt and weak residential construction activity. According to the Istat, the number of residential building permits issued reduced by 2.3% YoY in the first half of 2024, following an annual decline of 7.7% in 2023. The growth in the construction industry is also expected to be affected by the declining confidence climate among construction companies.

According to the Istat, the index measuring the confidence climate of construction companies declined by 2% on an average in the first 11 months of 2024; this was preceded by an annual growth of 1.5% in 2023. However, the analyst expects the Italian construction industry to recover at an average annual rate of 1.5% from 2027 to 2028, supported by investments in industrial, transport infrastructure, and renewable energy projects. The government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and produce 70% of renewable electricity by 2030

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Italy. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Italy, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

