The lawsuit consumes valuable taxpayer-funded resources.

Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI), a globally respected leader in biomedical primate research, strongly condemns PETA's latest legal maneuver: filing a lawsuit claiming First Amendment rights on behalf of monkeys. This baseless claim not only undermines serious legal discourse but also diverts valuable resources funded by hardworking American taxpayers. Instead of addressing real animal welfare concerns, PETA continues to clog the courts with outlandish legal stunts designed to generate headlines.

The lawsuit, which targets the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other legitimate research institutions, attempts to argue that nonhuman primates should be granted constitutional rights reserved for human beings. "PETA's attack on the NIH is not just legally unsound-it's an attack on the very foundation of scientific progress," said an AGI spokesperson. "NIH researchers dedicate their lives to advancing medicine, developing lifesaving treatments, and improving both human and animal health. This kind of lawsuit distracts from that critical mission, wasting resources that should be focused on real scientific and medical advancements."

Courts have repeatedly rejected similar attempts to assign human rights to animals, with the U.S. judicial system consistently reaffirming that such claims lack merit. "Constitutional protections exist to safeguard the rights of human beings-not to be twisted into political stunts," the AGI spokesperson continued. "If PETA believes that nonhuman primates have the same rights as American citizens, should we make gorillas pay taxes and sign baboons up for jury duty? At this rate, we expect PETA's next lawsuit to demand voting rights for orangutans."

"While PETA diverts attention with legal theatrics, the real scandal is unfolding in PETA's own shelters," the spokesperson added. "Year after year, PETA's own records reveal shockingly high euthanasia rates-tens of thousands of animals, many of them healthy and adoptable, are needlessly put down under their care. Instead of fighting for monkeys to have free speech, PETA should focus on helping the animals entrusted to their own organization."

Alpha Genesis: Advancing Science for Human and Animal Health

While PETA engages in legal theatrics, Alpha Genesis remains at the forefront of scientific discovery. The organization's groundbreaking research in neuroscience, infectious disease, and vaccine development has contributed to significant advancements in medicine and public health. AGI's primate models have played a critical role in:

Vaccine Development: Supporting the creation of life-saving vaccines for diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and Ebola.

Neurological Research: Advancing the understanding of brain disorders like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and autism.

Therapeutic Innovation: Providing crucial insights into new treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders.

The public is encouraged to distinguish between the real-world impact of AGI's scientific contributions and PETA's misguided legal actions that serve only to hinder medical progress.

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire