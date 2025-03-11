Exectras Welcomes New Leadership Team Members

Our new team leaders will drive future growth and innovation.

Exectras, which offers premier payment solutions, business services, and employee benefits, is excited to announce the addition of five exceptional leaders to its leadership team. These talented professionals bring a wealth of experience and innovative thinking, positioning Exectras for continued success in the rapidly evolving marketplace.

Paul Boggs II has joined as Vice President of Marketing and Creative Director. With over 25 years of design and marketing experience, Paul has a long-standing relationship with Exectras, having worked with the company in various capacities for more than 15 years. An accomplished entrepreneur, his diverse background in design and corporate engagement, underscores his commitment to helping businesses and nonprofits grow.

Kasey Alexander joins as Vice President of Partner Relations. With 15 years in the payments space, Kasey has a proven track record of nurturing strategic partnerships. Formerly Senior Manager of the Strategic Partner channel at First American by Deluxe, Kasey is dedicated to driving growth through effective partner relationships at Exectras.

Crisanto Salazar takes on the role of Vice President of Business Development for the Spanish-Latino Market. With over 29 years of experience in process engineering and business administration, Crisanto is passionate about providing essential tools for small and medium enterprises. Originally from Mexico, he and his family actively participate and grow with the communities they engage with.

Dale Friesen has been appointed as Vice President of Product Development. A serial entrepreneur since the late '90s, Dale brings extensive software industry expertise to Exectras. He is focused on enhancing the myExectras user experience and fostering partner integrations, all while balancing his passions for hockey, golf, and supporting his children's athletic endeavors.

Dennis Meeks steps into the role of Director of Business Development. With nearly two decades of experience in sales, Dennis is dedicated to driving customer satisfaction and enhancing client revenue. His commitment to excellence has garnered multiple industry awards, and he enjoys pursuing his hobbies, such as playing guitar and bicycling, while spending quality time outdoors with his family.

Tom Batchelor also joins as Director of Business Development. With a robust background in sales across various industries, Tom's focus is on problem-solving and collaboration. His career has been shaped by a commitment to providing refined solutions for businesses, ensuring he contributes positively to the Exectras team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul, Kasey, Crisanto, Dale, Dennis, and Tom to the Exectras family," said Joe Cherry, President and CEO. "Their diverse experiences and unique skill sets will be instrumental as we strive to expand our services, drive growth, and continue to innovate in our offerings. Together, we will build a brighter future for our clients and partners."

Founded in 2007, Exectras is dedicated to assisting small and mid-sized businesses in reducing daily expenses while attracting exceptional talent. With nearly 20 years of experience, the company offers world-class payment solutions, business services, and employee benefits, enhancing business profitability and fostering employee well-being and satisfaction. For more information about Exectras and its talented team, please visit www.exectras.com.

