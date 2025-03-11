Introducing Exectras Virtual Primary Care

Award-Winning, Comprehensive Virtual Health Care for You and Your Family

Exectras, a trusted provider of essential business services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has officially launched its new offering, Exectras Virtual Primary Care (VPC). Exectras VPC provides award-winning and comprehensive virtual health care to members at the click of a button.

Virtual Primary Care

Exectras Virtual Primary Care

With Exectras VPC, employees and their families can conveniently access virtual primary care services to manage routine and ongoing health conditions, urgent care for quick diagnosis and medication, and behavioral health care for emotional and mental support, both short- and long-term.

Key Features of Exectras VPC

Video Appointments: Connect with a licensed physician within three days.

Continuity of Care: Enjoy the flexibility of seeing the provider of your choice and building a lasting relationship with them.

Comprehensive Services: Easily schedule routine checkups, order labs, and get prescription refills through our user-friendly virtual portal.

24/7/365 Care Team Support: Access dedicated support to ensure you receive the proper care whenever needed.

Affordability: Experience little to no consultation fees, depending on your plan.

Exectras VPC empowers Exectras members to receive compassionate, effective care within their timelines and in the privacy of their homes. Whether they require ongoing health management or urgent care, help is just a click away.

"Our mission with Exectras VPC is to remove the barriers to receiving compassionate and effective care for both body and mind," says Joe Cherry, CEO and Founder of Exectras. "We want to make it easy for our members to obtain care for themselves and their families."

For more information on how to get started with Exectras Membership, including Exectras VPC, visit www.exectras.com.

About Exectras

Since its founding in 2007, Exectras has been helping small and mid-sized businesses lower everyday costs while attracting top talent. With almost two decades of experience, their mission is to provide world-class payment solutions, business services, and employee benefits, making businesses more profitable and employees happier and healthier. To learn more, please visit www.exectras.com.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Joseph Cherry

President and CEO, Exectras

jcherry@exectras.com

SOURCE: Exectras

