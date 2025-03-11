The "Parainfluenza Virus Infection Epidemiology Forecast 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Parainfluenza virus infection (PIV) Epidemiology Forecast 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Parainfluenza virus infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Parainfluenza virus infection in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Parainfluenza virus infection epidemiology is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2024-2034). The incident cases of parainfluenza virus infection in the 7MM is expected to increase, driven by increasing Incident population.

The analyst projects that the total Incident Cases of Parainfluenza Virus in 7MM were approximately 2,709,923 in 2023 and these cases are further expected to increase during the forecasted period (2024-2034). In 2023, among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest Incident cases of PIV, representing 54% of the total cases, followed by Japan (10%), and Germany and Spain (9%). Analysis by experts indicates that the overall Incident cases of PIV are expected to rise in the coming years.

As per estimates, Japan accounted for nearly 262 thousand of the total Incident Cases of PIV in the 7MM in 2023.

Parainfluenza virus infection Epidemiology

For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for the PIV epidemiology chapter the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Cases of Parainfluenza virus infection, Serotype-specific Incident Cases of Parainfluenza Virus, Gender-specific Incident Cases of Parainfluenza Virus, and Age-specific Incident Cases of Parainfluenza Virus in the 7MM, covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

According to estimations, 2,709,923 Cases of Parainfluenza virus infection were found in 2023 in the 7MM.

As per estimations, the total number of incident cases of parainfluenza virus in the United States were 1,456,399 in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

According to estimates, the total Incident Cases of parainfluenza virus infection in EU4 and the UK were found to be 991,115 in 2023. The highest proportion of parainfluenza virus infection cases was reported in Spain among the EU4 countries, while the least number of cases was found in the UK.

The estimates show the number of parainfluenza virus infection cases in Japan was found to be approximately 262,409 in 2023, which is estimated to increase by 2034.

KOL Views

To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research on disease prevalence.

The analysts connected with 20+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as Department of Emergency Medicine, State University of New York at Stony Brook Health Sciences Center, US, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, US, Comprehensive Heart Failure Centre Wurzburg and Department of Internal Medicine, University and University Hospital Wurzburg, Germany, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Nippon Medical School, Tokyo, Japan were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Parainfluenza virus infection, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and currently available diagnostic algorithms and guidelines.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnosis guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Parainfluenza virus infection Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

Serotype-Specific Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

Gender-specific Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

Age-specific Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

Parainfluenza virus infection Report Key Strengths

11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Parainfluenza virus infection Epidemiology Segmentation

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Parainfluenza virus infection? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Parainfluenza virus infection?

What is the historical and forecasted Parainfluenza virus infection patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why is the diagnosed prevalent cases of PIV in Japan lower than the US?

Which country has a high patient share for PIV?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Parainfluenza virus infection (PIV) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share Distribution of Parainfluenza virus infection (PIV) in 2020

3.2. Patient Share Distribution of Parainfluenza virus infection (PIV) in 2034

4. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology

5. Executive Summary of PIV Infection

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Serotypes of Parainfluenza Virus

7.3. Pathophysiology

7.4. Causes and Risk Factors

7.5. Symptoms and Clinical Presentations

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.6.2. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6.3. Diagnostic Algorithm

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.2.1. Incidence of PIV

8.2.2. Serotype-specific Incidence of PIV

8.2.3. Gender-specific Incidence of PIV

8.2.4. Age-specific Incidence of PIV

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Parainfluenza Virus Infection (PIV) in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

8.4.2. Serotype-Specific Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

8.4.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

8.4.4. Age-specific Incident Cases of PIV Infection in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

9. Patient Journey

10. KOL Views

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gg08b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311700312/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900