Ethisphere Names Southwire One of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

Southwire, North America's leading wire and cable company, has received the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

In 2025, Ethisphere recognized 136 companies spanning 19 countries and 44 industries. 2025 marks the second consecutive year that Southwire has been recognized. This year, Southwire is one of only four honorees in the electronics and components industry.

"It is an honor to be recognized once again by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "Receiving this recognition for two years in a row is a testament to the fact that doing right is not only one of our core tenets of sustainability but a true pillar of Southwire's culture."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

"Being named as one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® is an achievement and an honor we don't take lightly," said Burt Fealing, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer. "This recognition underscores Southwire's unwavering dedication to ethical business practices. Our commitment to integrity is not an empty promise; it's a guiding principle that informs the decisions we make in our work each and every day."

"Congratulations to Southwire for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical

Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. For questions about Southwire's Ethics and Compliance program, visit https://www.southwire.com/sustainability/doing-right-connection.? For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.??

