TWOPAGES Sets a New Standard in Window Fashion - Custom Curtains Made Easy

TWOPAGES, a provider of high-quality, stylish custom window treatments, continues to transform the industry with its commitment to effortless living. By making custom curtains as easy as ordering from a menu, TWOPAGES ensures that premium, stylish, and affordable window treatments are accessible to all, enhancing living spaces with ease and sophistication.

Founded by Ray Chen, the brand was born from a desire to simplify the curtain-buying process and offer high-quality, customizable window treatments. Ray's philosophy is encapsulated in the belief that "Drapes don't just decorate beautiful places. They create unique experiences that captivate you to inspire peace in heart." This approach ensures that TWOPAGES is committed to providing straightforward, elegant solutions that not only enhance home decor but also create a serene and comforting atmosphere.?

Since its establishment in 2015, TWOPAGES has been trusted by over 600,000 homes, setting new standards in the market through a seamless ordering experience, transparent pricing, and superior craftsmanship. As a destination for high-quality custom window solutions, the brand offers an extensive collection of 897 premium fabrics across 35 curated collections, catering to diverse interior styles and functional needs.

Through dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, TWOPAGES Curtains has transformed the window treatment industry, making the process of enhancing one's home both enjoyable and transparent.

TWOPAGES is redefining window decor through a seamless, user-friendly experience, focusing on three key pillars:

Simplicity: A streamlined ordering process eliminates guesswork, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Transparent pricing guarantees no hidden fees, allowing customers to make informed decisions effortlessly.

Superior Quality: A vertically integrated factory spanning over 100,000 square feet ensures precision and craftsmanship in every detail. The extensive collection includes a variety of drapes, blinds, shades, hardware, and header styles, all featuring an exclusive memory-shaped treatment that helps curtains maintain their elegant form over time.

Neutral Lifestyle: Designed to complement individual personalities and interior preferences, TWOPAGES' custom window treatments provide a sophisticated yet neutral aesthetic that seamlessly integrates into any space. Recognized by leading publications such as Architectural Digest and House Beautiful, the brand continues to earn the trust of homeowners and interior designers alike.

TWOPAGES' latest collection includes standout products such as the Liz Linen Drape Pleated - an ideal choice for living rooms - and the Isabella Heavyweight Cotton Blend Drapery, a refined cotton option for a timeless look.

From the airy elegance of the Florida Embossed White Semi Sheer Curtain to the refined light-blocking Lila Blackout Drape, TWOPAGES offers a range of premium selections, including the 100% linen Patti Premium and the stylish Celia Pattern, a standout to watch in the near future.

For unique designs, customers can explore patterned curtains and floral curtains, while Roman shades and eco-friendly bamboo shades add functional elegance to any space.

TWOPAGES' success is driven by its robust production and research capabilities. The brand boasts a dedicated team of over 230 production and R&D staff, ensuring that each product meets the highest standards of quality and innovation.

The brand's state-of-the-art factory spans over 100,000 square meters, enabling efficient production and ensuring consistent quality control. TWOPAGES offers an extensive selection of over 30 product series, providing customers with a wide range of customizable options to suit their style and needs.

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is dedicated to effortless living by offering high-quality, customizable window treatments that are stylish, accessible, and easy to order. With a focus on sustainability, superior craftsmanship, and transparency, TWOPAGES has transformed how homeowners and designers approach window decor.

