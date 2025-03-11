Global Electric Valve Actuators Market Set to Reach USD 3127 Million by 2031, Driven by Demand in Oil & Gas, Power, and Water Industries | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Valve Actuators Market is Segmented by Type (Linear Electric Actuator, Multi-turn Electric Actuator, Quarter-turn Electric Actuator), by Application (Oil & Gas, General Industries, Power, Water)

The Global Market for Electric Valve Actuators was valued at USD 2508 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3127 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Electric Valve Actuators Market:

The electric valve actuators market continues to evolve as industries across multiple sectors embrace increased automation and sustainability. Rising investments in oil and gas, water treatment, power generation, and manufacturing contribute to consistent market growth. Companies seek to balance efficiency, precision, and environmental responsibility, making electric actuators an attractive solution for modern operations.

Competitive pressures among manufacturers drive further innovation, leading to actuators equipped with advanced monitoring features and improved materials. Worldwide policies aimed at lowering carbon footprints reinforce the shift toward all-electric solutions that reduce emissions and operational costs. As diverse end-user requirements intensify, manufacturers are poised to offer tailored products that address individual needs, ensuring steady expansion and a promising future for electric valve actuators.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC VALVE ACTUATORS MARKET:

Linear electric actuators are gaining prominence as they offer precise control and smooth operation for a wide range of industrial applications. Their ability to provide consistent force and accurate positioning makes them an ideal choice for processes that demand reliable and repeatable motion. These actuators eliminate the need for hydraulic fluids, reducing maintenance complexities and environmental concerns. Additionally, the incorporation of smart features, such as remote monitoring and automated diagnostics, enhances overall system efficiency. As manufacturers strive to optimize production, linear electric actuators have become a favored option for modernizing valve control. Their compact design, combined with lower energy consumption, further drives growth by catering to evolving industry requirements while ensuring cost savings and improved performance. Operators benefit from integration.

Quarter-turn electric actuators have become vital in various sectors due to their capability to quickly and accurately rotate valves from open to closed positions. Their compact structure suits tight installation spaces, which is especially beneficial for retrofitting older systems. By delivering swift torque response, these actuators minimize downtime and maintain consistent flow control. Moreover, advanced features, including position feedback and remote diagnostics, optimize operational safety and reduce manual intervention. The growing focus on energy efficiency motivates industries to replace inefficient pneumatic or hydraulic setups with quarter-turn electric designs. This transition not only significantly enhances precision but also lowers operational costs through reduced energy consumption. As a result, quarter-turn actuators are fueling a robust expansion in the electric valve actuators market.

The oil and gas industry relies heavily on reliable flow control solutions, making it a key driver for electric valve actuators. As exploration and production activities expand into harsher environments, operators seek actuators that can withstand extreme temperatures, pressures, and corrosive conditions. Electric models provide precise valve modulation, which is essential for optimizing resource extraction and preventing costly leaks. Their inherent automation capabilities also reduce the need for human intervention and improve reliability in remote or hazardous locations. Furthermore, regulatory requirements for environmental compliance push companies to adopt cleaner, more efficient systems. Electric actuators align with these standards by eliminating emissions associated with pneumatic or hydraulic equipment. Consequently, oil and gas firms fuel rising demand for robust electric valve actuators.

Increasing adoption of automated processes is a primary factor propelling the electric valve actuators market. Companies are increasingly leveraging advanced control systems to optimize workflow, improve throughput, and minimize human errors. With electric actuators, it becomes easier to integrate valves into automated frameworks that handle real-time data and execute precise commands. This not only dramatically reduces operational downtime but also significantly enhances overall safety by limiting manual intervention in potentially hazardous areas. As industries strive to meet tighter schedules and maintain consistent product quality, electric actuators offer a scalable and efficient solution. Their seamless compatibility with digital control networks and programmable logic controllers further promotes widespread usage, making automation a critical driving force behind the expanding electric valve actuators market.

Heightened environmental regulations play a vital role in bolstering demand for electric valve actuators. Industries face mounting pressure to minimize emissions, wastewater discharges, and other pollutants. Unlike pneumatic or hydraulic systems, electric actuators eliminate the risk of fluid leaks that can harm the surrounding ecosystem. Moreover, electric configurations consume less energy overall, aligning with global initiatives to reduce carbon footprints. Regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing stricter guidelines, compelling companies to invest in reliable solutions that safeguard both production efficiency and ecological integrity. By choosing electric valve actuators, organizations can demonstrate compliance and secure their operational licenses. This regulatory push thus elevates the market's growth trajectory, as businesses seek eco-friendly actuator alternatives across diverse sectors to ensure sustainability.

Industries worldwide prioritize worker protection and risk mitigation, and electric valve actuators address these concerns by minimizing dangerous manual interventions. By offering remote monitoring and control features, these actuators reduce the frequency of on-site operations in high-pressure or high-temperature zones. Additionally, built-in fail-safe mechanisms and precise torque regulation help prevent catastrophic failures and leaks. Operators benefit from real-time diagnostics that enable quick issue detection, decreasing potential hazards and downtime. From chemical plants to nuclear facilities, electric actuators provide a reliable and predictable method for regulating process variables. Their ability to integrate seamlessly with safety instrumented systems further elevates overall operational integrity, ensuring that safety and compliance remain key drivers in the growing demand for electric valve actuators.

Lower maintenance requirements significantly contribute to the rising appeal of electric valve actuators. Traditional setups often involve pneumatic or hydraulic systems, which can leak fluids and require frequent inspections. In contrast, electric models operate with fewer moving parts, decreasing wear and tear while simplifying service routines. This reduction in complexity translates into fewer unplanned shutdowns and less labor spent on repairs. Moreover, electric actuators can be fitted with self-diagnostic tools that monitor performance and flag issues early, helping to significantly extend component lifespans. By lowering overall maintenance expenditures, companies can reallocate funds toward process optimization and other strategic initiatives. Consequently, this cost-efficient aspect acts as a strong catalyst for adopting electric valve actuators across multiple industrial domains.

Modern industries rely on interconnected systems and data-driven decision-making, driving the need for electric valve actuators that seamlessly integrate with digital platforms. These actuators often come equipped with communication protocols enabling real-time data exchange with control rooms, enterprise resource planning software, and cloud-based analytics. By providing continuous feedback on valve positions and performance, they support predictive maintenance and facilitate immediate adjustments to changing process conditions. The result is enhanced responsiveness and improved overall process efficiency. Furthermore, this connectivity allows for centralized oversight of large-scale operations, reducing the complexity of monitoring multiple sites or production lines. In a landscape where digitalization is paramount, electric valve actuators stand out as critical enablers of smarter, more responsive industrial ecosystems.

ELECTRIC VALVE ACTUATORS MARKET SHARE:

Global core electric valve actuators manufacturers include Rotork, Auma etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 24%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe with the share both about 23%. In terms of product, multi-turn electric actuator is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is oil & gas, followed by general industries.

Key Companies:

Emerson

Rotork

Auma

Flowserve

SCHIEBEL

ABB Ltd

Raga

Tefulong

Koei Industry

Tomoe

BERNARD

Chuanyi Automation

CDF

SAIC

Nihon KOSO

Hengchun

PS Automation

Aotuo Ke

Soupaishi Automation Technology

