New Venture Studio from KOBIL Ventures Empowers Startups to Transform Mobile Applications

The billion-dollar mobile app industry faces unprecedented challenges such as cybersecurity threats, fragmented technologies, interoperability issues, and rapid changes driven by artificial intelligence. To tackle these pressing industry issues, KOBIL Ventures, supported by the Swiss family office KOBIL Capital with over $600 million under management, has announced the launch of its new Venture Studio.

KOBIL Ventures' Studio provides entrepreneurs with comprehensive resources, including essential seed funding, hands-on mentorship, and exclusive access to KOBIL's proven SuperApp Platform. This advanced infrastructure enables founders to rapidly develop mobile applications that seamlessly integrate multiple fragmented services into one secure and user-friendly platform.

KOBIL SuperApp technology was created by the KOBIL Group, a global leader in digital identity and mobile security solutions. Gartner highlighted it as one of the few market-ready SuperApp platforms. This technology currently powers major ecosystems such as Istanbul Senin, an innovative city services app serving over five million registered users in Turkey.

"By investing over $100 million into our SuperApp infrastructure, we have built a platform that significantly accelerates the development of next-generation mobile apps," said Ismet Koyun, founder and CEO of the KOBIL Group. "Through the Venture Studio, entrepreneurs can bypass traditional technical barriers, allowing them to focus fully on creating solutions that resonate deeply with their customers."

KOBIL Ventures Venture Studio Offerings Include:

Funding Support: Early-stage seed capital and introductions to Silicon Valley and European venture networks.

Advanced Technology: Full access to KOBIL's secure and compliant SuperApp modules, including secure payments, contract management, communications, and digital identity.

Expert Mentorship: Dedicated support from seasoned industry experts and strategic advisors.

Market Entry Advantage: Immediate access to established digital ecosystems and partnerships, ensuring rapid scalability.

Benefits to Founders:

Entrepreneurs participating in KOBIL Ventures' Studio gain the capability to deliver market-ready solutions in weeks rather than months, significantly improving their chances of success and scalability by eliminating traditional hurdles such as lengthy technology development and complex fundraising processes.

About KOBIL Ventures

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, KOBIL Ventures is a Venture Studio created by KOBIL Capital, a Swiss family office managing assets exceeding $600 million. The studio provides critical resources, mentoring, and technology to accelerate startups and foster innovative mobile solutions.

About the KOBIL Group

Founded by Ismet Koyun in 1986, the KOBIL Group leads the development of cutting-edge digital identity and mobile security technologies. Trusted by global corporations including Microsoft, VISA, Mastercard, Dropbox, Airbus, and Siemens, KOBIL employs over 500 professionals worldwide, with offices in Germany, the United States, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

