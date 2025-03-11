Ethisphere Names International Paper as One of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 19th Time

Annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

International Paper, a Memphis-based sustainable packaging solutions company, has received the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

International Paper has been recognized 19 times and is one of only two honorees in the Forestry, Packaging & Paper industry. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

"At International Paper, Ethics is a company value that is central to our mission of making the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time," said Andy Silvernail, Chairman and CEO, International Paper. "Being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies nineteen times is a testament to our team's focus on creating a great place to work by doing the right things, in the right ways, for the right reasons, all of the time."

"Our success is rooted in responsible decision-making and actions," said Joseph Saab, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, International Paper. "Our core value of Ethics helps to foster dignity, respect, openness and accountability, and our policies and processes reinforce these values."

"Congratulations to International Paper for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8 percentage points from January 2020 to January 2025.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting www.internationalpaper.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

