North America Q4 Local Revenue flat and Local Billings +8%

North America 2024 Local Revenue +1% and Local Billings +3%

Positive Trailing twelve month operating cash flow of $55.9 million and Free Cash Flow of $40.6 million

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and provided details on its recent operating progress. The Company filed its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted earnings commentary including an updated presentation on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

"In 2024, we successfully executed our transformation strategy, returning North America Local to growth and generating positive free cash flow for the first time since exiting the pandemic," said Dusan Senkypl, Chief Executive Officer of Groupon. "After a bumpy Q3, we rebounded nicely in the fourth quarter, with North America Local Billings growing 8%. We enter 2025 with momentum and a stronger foundation to accelerate growth."

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) (www.groupon.com) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

