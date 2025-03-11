abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution Payment Details

abrdn Emerging Markets ex-China Fund, Inc. (NYSE American:AEF), (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today details of the first distribution under the increased 10% rate. The Fund will pay the $0.15 distribution indicated on a per share basis on March 31, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of March 25, 2025 (ex-dividend date March 25, 2025).

As announced in December 2024, as part of the strategic changes, the Board approved an increase to its annualized distribution rate from 6.5% to 10%. The quarterly distributions will continue to be based on the average daily net asset value ("NAV") for the previous three months as of the month-end prior to declaration. The Fund intends to maintain the increased distribution rate for at least the next 12 months, unless there is a significant and unforeseen change in market conditions. This policy will be subject to regular review by the Board. The policy is expected to provide a steady and sustainable quarterly cash distribution to Fund shareholders that may help reduce any discount to NAV at which the Fund's shares trade. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve these results.

At the end of each calendar year, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of the Fund's distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the prior calendar year. The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the respective Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. You should not draw any conclusions about any of these Funds' investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

Circular 230 disclosure : To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results

