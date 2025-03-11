Magna Terra Minerals Inc.: Magna Terra Files Early Warning Report with Respect to Gold Hunter

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) today announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter").

On March 11, 2025, Gold Hunter announced the closing of a private placement raising total gross proceeds of $1,706,199.92, resulting in the issuance of 28,436,665 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit (the "Gold Hunter Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one Gold Hunter common share and one-half of one transferable Gold Hunter common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Gold Hunter common share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Immediately prior to the Gold Hunter Private Placement, the Company beneficially owned 6,942,253 Gold Hunter common shares, representing approximately 11.66% of the issued and outstanding Gold Hunter common shares.

Immediately following the Gold Hunter Private Placement, in which the Company did not participate, the Company's interest in Gold Hunter decreased to approximately 7.89% of the issued and outstanding Gold Hunter common shares. Accordingly, the Company is no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements in respect of Gold Hunter, as the Company has fallen below the 10% reporting threshold.

Magna Terra held the Gold Hunter common shares in the ordinary course of business in connection with an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into by Gold Hunter and the Company (please refer to the press release dated June 11, 2024). In the future, the Company may acquire additional Gold Hunter common shares or dispose of such securities subject to a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions, and the terms of the Option Agreement.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available under Gold Hunter's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , or by contacting Bill Francis at bfrancis@magnaterraminerals.com or 416-357-7047.

The Company's head office is located at 401-20 Adelaide St East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2T6.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador and our 100%-owned Rocky Brook Project and Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its Boleadora Project being advanced by Newmont Corp. under an option to purchase agreement valued at US$1 million in cash over a 6-year period and including a 2% NSR capped at US$20 million; a precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project proximal to Cerrado Gold's operating Don Nicholas Project infrastructure, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

