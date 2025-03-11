Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold Commences Permitting Process For Sunday Creek Exploration Tunnel

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd . ("Southern Cross Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)(Frankfurt:MV3.F) is pleased to announce it has commenced the permitting process for an underground exploration tunnel at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek project near Clonbinane, Victoria. It is anticipated the Company will submit a formal application to the Victorian Resources regulator in Q3 2025.

Key Highlights:

The permitting process commencement represents a significant milestone as the Company continues to advance the Sunday Creek Project

The proposed exploration tunnel is planned to be approximately 150 meters deep and 600 meters long, enabling underground drilling in 2026

Underground drilling will allow the Company to introduce more drill rigs that operate day and night without increasing impacts to the community

The site will be located on SXGC-owned land accessed via a private road

Environmental surveys are currently underway to ensure minimal impacts on the local environment and community

Drop-in information sessions scheduled across Mitchell Shire for community engagement

Michael Hudson, President & CEO of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated, commented "The commencement of permitting for an exploration tunnel (or decline) represents a significant step forward for Southern Cross Gold that will enhance our exploration capabilities while reducing impacts on the local community. Underground drilling will allow us to operate more drill rigs and help us understand the Sunday Creek deposit more efficiently than our surface drilling program alone. We are committed to working with the local community throughout this process and look forward to sharing more details about this project in the coming months."

The planned tunnel will enable drilling to occur from underground, reducing noise and light emissions associated with surface drilling. The infrastructure has been designed to minimize visual impact, with buildings and structures positioned behind hills and natural vegetation to shield them from view.

Once permitted, construction is expected to begin in 2026 and will take approximately 6-12 months to complete. Infrastructure including sheds, workshops, offices and dams will be constructed during daylight hours. Once completed, underground drilling will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The permit is for exploration purposes only and does not permit mining. Any future mining activity would require a separate approval process with community participation.

The Company will host a series of community drop-in sessions throughout March and April across the Mitchell Shire:

Clonbinane: March 20 & 26 (2pm-6pm)

Wandong: March 22 & 29 (9am-1pm)

Kilmore: March 24 (2pm-6pm) & April 1 (11am-2pm)

Broadford: April 9 (2pm-6pm)

Seymour Alternative Farming Expo: April 4-7

Full details including venues can be found on our website www.southerncrossgoldcommunity.com.au .

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 60 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 73.3 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

