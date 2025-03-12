DeepRx Inc. Appoints Mr. Wensheng Fan as CEO for the AI in Precision Oncology Company

Accomplished Technology Executive and Entrepreneur Wensheng Fan Joins DeepRx Inc.

DeepRx Inc., a predictive analytics company advancing AI-driven solutions for precision oncology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wensheng Fan as its new Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO of DeepRx, Wensheng Fan will guide DeepRx in the commercialization of COLOXIS, an AI-powered chemotherapy drug-selection tool, which optimizes treatment for colorectal cancer patients.

Wensheng Fan joins DeepRx as an accomplished technology executive and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in leading high-tech product development. For the past 15 years, he co-founded and led Spectral AI, driving the development of DeepView®, an FDA Breakthrough-designated diagnostic technology. As CEO, Wensheng Fan secured over $250 million in U.S. federal contracts and $39 million in commercial funding. He led the company IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2021 and later transitioned it to NASDAQ Global Market in 2023, demonstrating his ability to scale and commercialize groundbreaking AI technologies in medicine.

Before Spectral AI, Wensheng Fan played pivotal roles in start-ups and large, international companies, including imaging technologies for self-driving cars at Sensata Technologies; broadband wireless communications at Navini Networks (acquired by Cisco); and as an early core member of PureSpeech Inc., a natural speech recognition technology company later acquired by Phillips.

Mr. Fan earned his M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, MA, and B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

Wensheng Fan, Chief Executive Officer of DeepRx, said, "I am honored to join DeepRx at such a pivotal moment to commercialize COLOXIS. I am dedicated to leading DeepRx in delivering AI-driven solutions that support oncologists and improve care for cancer patients."

Prof. Xinghua Lu, MD, PhD, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of DeepRx, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Wensheng Fan as our new CEO. His proven track record in advancing transformative technologies will be invaluable as we push the boundaries of AI in precision oncology. With his leadership, we are confident DeepRx will bring COLOXIS to oncologists, empowering them to make more precise, informed decisions for the benefit of colorectal cancer patients worldwide."

DeepRx is committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize personalized medicine, and Wensheng Fan's expertise in AI-driven healthcare solutions aligns seamlessly with the company's mission. His leadership will accelerate the development and deployment of COLOXIS, ensuring oncologists have access to state-of-the-art tools to enhance clinical decision-making.

About DeepRx:

DeepRx is an innovative healthcare technology company focused on developing AI-powered solutions to optimize cancer treatment. Its first flagship product, COLOXIS, utilizes advanced algorithms to assist oncologists in selecting the most effective chemotherapy drugs for colorectal cancer patients. COLOXIS was successfully double-blind tested in 1,065 colorectal cancer samples, with the outcome published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. By harnessing AI, DeepRx aims to enhance precision medicine and improve patient care outcomes worldwide.

SOURCE: DeepRx

