Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
11.03.25
21:57 Uhr
2,038 Euro
+0,003
+0,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0112,03011.03.
2,0102,06011.03.
12.03.2025 02:42 Uhr
Geely Auto: Geely Enters Australia and New Zealand, Completing Its Global Presence Across Five Continents

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto today announced the official launch of its brand and Geely EX5 - the next-generation SUV - in Australia and New Zealand. This expansion finalized Geely's business layout across five continents with a robust channel of networks and inclusive products.

Geely launched its brand in Luna Park Sydney

The milestone of entering ANZ market has solidified Geely's global presence, demonstrating that Geely has leaped forward to a new chapter of globalization process. In the future, the company will focus on deepening the distribution channel and building systematic competitive advantages. Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group, mentioned, "2025 is the start of the Geely 2030 Vision. By the end of the year, Geely will enter UK, Brazil, South Africa and other markets, and add more than 300 new sales and service outlets to achieve 1100+ channels in the international market".

Geely is committed to its branding mission of "creating a smart mobility experience that exceeds user expectations", earning trust from more than 17 million customers all over the world. So far, the Geely EX5 has entered a multitude of markets. It received more than 1,000 orders within a week of its launch in Indonesia, and captured customers' interest in the Philippines, Costa Rica, etc. Since its debut at the Electric Vehicles Expo at Automechanika in Germany, the Geely EX5 has won international attention, while its first deliveries in Thailand in March 2025 marks the milestone of overseas delivery. By the end of 2025, Geely EX5 will be introduced to more than 20 markets, further strengthening its international influence.

As Geely's first global model built on GEA Global Intelligent Electric Architecture, the EX5 incorporates Geely's core NEV technology, including Geely Short Blade Battery, CTB Structure and 11-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive. In the next 3 years, Geely will continue to increase the number of its products in overseas markets, launching 8 NEV models that are built on the GEA architecture to cover different market segments, and further consolidate its competitive advantages.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639778/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-enters-australia-and-new-zealand-completing-its-global-presence-across-five-continents-302399210.html

