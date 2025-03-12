Cordia Peter Ogbeta: Official Announcement: Strategic Initiative Launched to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Strengthen Africa's Medicine Security

In a landmark effort to transform Nigeria's pharmaceutical industry and reduce reliance on imported medicines, a coalition of pharmaceutical experts have highlighted a bold strategy to de-risk pharmaceutical resources, strengthen local production, and establish Nigeria as a pharmaceutical powerhouse in Africa.

Led by Pharm. Otuto Amarauche Chukwu , Precious Azino Usuemerai , Dr. Cordia Peter Ogbeta , and Pharm. Olumide Ibikunle , this strategic initiative should address supply chain vulnerabilities, regulatory inefficiencies, and infrastructural limitations while positioning Nigeria as a leading manufacturer and exporter of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and essential medicines.

With over 70% of Nigeria's medicines currently imported, the country remains exposed to global disruptions, currency fluctuations, and quality control issues. This initiative seeks to catalyze investments, drive policy reform, and enhance industrial capacity to create a resilient, locally driven pharmaceutical ecosystem that benefits Nigeria and Africa at large.

Nigeria's Untapped Potential

"Crude oil isn't just energy; it's the backbone for petrochemicals essential in producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)," asserts Precious Azino Usuemerai. "With the right infrastructure, we can foster job creation, boost economic growth, and ensure medicines security for millions," Mr. Usuemerai adds.

Building on this foundation, Pharm. Olumide Ibikunle, a Clinical Pharmacist and an MBA graduate from Vanderbilt University highlights another resource Nigeria is poised to leverage: its rich biodiversity. "Medicinal plants offer unique APIs that could revolutionize therapeutic approaches globally," he notes. Dr. Ibikunle's research on digital health marketing and predictive analytics demonstrates how data-driven strategies can optimize supply chains, improve patient engagement, and position Nigeria as a leader in pharmaceutical innovation. By patenting discoveries and standardizing therapies, Nigeria could emulate the global success of China's Traditional Chinese Medicine industry, driving innovation while preserving biodiversity.

"Energy inefficiency is crippling the sector," observes Dr. Cordia Peter Ogbeta, the Pharmacist Director of Showcare Pharmacy Ltd, Nigeria and a seasoned formulation scientist whose innovations have redefined operational sustainability in pharmaceutical production in Nigeria. Ogbeta's efforts in implementing antimicrobial stewardship programs have improved medication compliance and reduced waste, directly benefiting thousands of underserved individuals. He emphasizes how rising petrol costs and unreliable power supply force manufacturers to rely on expensive generators. "Targeted subsidies and renewable energy adoption are critical for reducing operational costs and ensuring sustainability," the Hult MBA graduate explains.

The Challenges and Solutions

For Mr Otuto Chukwu, addressing regulatory inefficiencies is paramount. "The influx of counterfeit medicines is a symptom of inadequate regulatory oversight," he says. "Strengthening agencies like NAFDAC and providing them with adequate funding can safeguard quality control and restore trust in locally manufactured medicines."

Building on this, Mr. Usuemerai stresses the importance of aligning policy with local manufacturing needs. "Removing tariffs on imported medicines may seem consumer-friendly, but it undermines local manufacturers. Incentivizing API imports and prioritizing domestic production is the way forward. It's about long-term growth over short-term convenience," they argue.

Pharm Ibikunle highlights how frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can be leveraged for regional collaboration. "Harmonizing regulatory standards and leveraging regional markets can create economies of scale that benefit all players," he explains.

Dr Ogbeta, meanwhile, underscores the importance of sustainability. "Eco-friendly practices in petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries reduce waste and attract green investments," he says. His leadership in antimicrobial stewardship and waste reduction illustrates how operational excellence can align with environmental goals.

Vision for the Future

By 2030, Nigeria could become a leading exporter of APIs, driving economic prosperity not only within its borders but across Africa. This growth would not only reduce dependency on imports but also establish the continent as a critical supplier in the global pharmaceutical value chain. Such progress would create a ripple effect, strengthening public health systems and fostering economic resilience throughout Africa. This vision depends on bold reforms and strategic collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and academic institutions.

Mr Usuemerai frames this vision through a human lens. "Ultimately, this isn't just about economics or industrialization. It's about ensuring that every Nigerian has access to safe, affordable medicines. By de-risking the pharmaceutical sector, we're investing in lives, livelihoods, and the future of Africa."

Call to Action: Be Part of the Transformation

This strategy is not just about industrial growth, it is about saving lives, strengthening Nigeria's economy, and securing Africa's future.

The coalition invites policymakers, pharmaceutical companies, investors, and global health organizations to collaborate on this transformative journey.

About this Strategy

This strategy is led by Dr. Cordia Peter Ogbeta, Otuto Amarauche Chukwu, Pharm. Olumide Ibikunle, and Precious Azino Usuemerai, and, a coalition of leading experts in pharmaceutical innovation, health policy, and sustainability, committed to transforming Nigeria's pharmaceutical sector and making Africa self-sufficient in medicine production.

