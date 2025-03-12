Introducing HELIUS - a 249g Coaxial Nano UAV from Ascent AeroSystems

All-new sub-250g Coaxial nano drone fills a durability and affordability gap in the <250g American-Made sUAS market

A rugged, all-weather, NDAA-compliant option for law enforcement, emergency response and industrial enterprise operators

WILMINGTON, Mass. & DALLAS, March 11, 2025, the world's leading manufacturer of compact, high-performance, aircraft-grade coaxial unmanned aerial systems, today introduced HELIUS, the company's first entry into the sub-250g UAV sector. Debuted at VERTICON (formerly HAI Heli-Expo), in Dallas, Texas, HELIUS is designed to be an affordable AI-enabled, American-Made, NDAA-compliant option for law enforcement, emergency response, government, and industrial enterprise operators looking to upgrade or replace other systems.





"Bringing our coaxial propulsion technology to a sub-250g platform while maintaining the durability, performance, and reliability Ascent products are known for has been one of the most rewarding challenges we've undertaken," said Peter Fuchs, Co-founder and CEO of Ascent AeroSystems.

"HELIUS delivers unmatched capability in its class at a competitive price. It is the drone we've wanted to make from the beginning; small enough to fit in your pocket but powerful enough to meet the rigorous demands of public safety, emergency response, and critical industrial missions."

Ascent's HELIUS features:

Ultra-portable, ultra-light weight airframe

4G/LTE connectivity

AI-enabled obstacle avoidance & object tracking

4K, 12.3MB Electro Optical, Ultra-low-light sensor with digital tilt, pan and zoom

Field-swappable, rechargeable batteries

Up to 45mph max speed

30+ min endurance



"We know that the future of aviation isn't about choosing between crewed and uncrewed systems-it's about teaming. Our acquisition of Ascent AeroSystems was a strategic move to lead that evolution, HELIUS is a key step in realizing that vision," said David Smith, CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company.

With an MSRP of $4,499, HELIUS is available for pre-order now, with initial shipments expected to begin in Q4 2025. Customers can purchase directly from Ascent AeroSystems or through Robinson Helicopter Company dealers who are also authorized Ascent resellers.

"HELIUS expands our growing product line and sets a new benchmark for compact UAVs," Fuchs added. "For operators demanding durability, portability, and next-gen technology in a secure, American-Made sub-250g platform, this is the solution."

About Ascent AeroSystems

Founded in 2014, Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicle drone systems for defense, public safety, and industrial markets. Ascent's compact, all-weather, high-performance vehicles feature a unique cylindrical configuration that's far more portable and durable than conventional multirotors, ideally suited for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company.

Media Contact

Amy Romano

Amy.Romano@ascentaerosystems.com

M: 617.845.3185

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/411cf361-a55a-4197-8f7a-17c853a10549

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2eaf483-bdbf-4745-a6e4-a4c2ba798191

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d515552b-8700-4f95-99fd-41236ae9bee3