Cloud4C recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Endpoint Management Trailblazer Award

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C today announced it is an Endpoint Management Trailblazer award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the Endpoint Management Trailblazer award by Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)," reflects Chanakya Levaka, COO at Cloud4C. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure endpoint management solutions that empower businesses to operate securely and efficiently. At Cloud4C, we are integrating AI-driven capabilities into our end-to-end security workflow, including the innovative use of AI Security Copilot and XDR, to enhance threat detection, response, and overall cybersecurity resilience."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on April 28, 2025, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 9 award categories. All finalists are members of the MISA, an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology, to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place.

"I'm very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our MISA members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It's my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Cloud4C:

Cloud4C is a global leader in AI and Automation-Driven Managed Services and Managed Security Services, helping 4,000+ enterprises across 30+ countries scale with confidence. We simplify cloud and AI adoption through a managed services framework, from infrastructure to AI-powered workloads backed by a 99.99% uptime SLA at application login layer. With AI-powered automation, predictive analytics, industry specific reference architectures and deep security expertise, we drive secure, intelligent, and agile business transformations at scale. Our cybersecurity-first approach-including MXDR, SOC, real-time threat detection, and compliance-ensures enterprises can innovate without risk.

