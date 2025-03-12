TOKYO, Mar 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced that JCB is now available on Google Play in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hong Kong.Through these years, JCB Cardmembers in Asia have experienced significant growth. In addition to the growth, JCB is committed to providing its Cardmembers with expanded accessibility across the entire payment experience, including the digital environment. JCB will continue to strive to improve the overall payment experience for all JCB Cardmembers, not just in Asia.Yoshiki Kaneko, President & CEO, JCB International Co., Ltd., said: "We are delighted to announce the expansion of the availability for using JCB on the Google Play. Google Play support has always been a key demand from JCB Cardmember community across the region and JCB is proud to be working with Google, one of the key players in the changing digital environment, to provide availability to the JCB Cardmember community."About JCBJCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/MEDIA CONTACTS:JCB (Head Office in Japan)Anna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353 Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.