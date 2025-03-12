Thundercomm Unveils TurboX C6690 SOM at Embedded World 2025: AI-Ready Ultra-Compact Module for Industrial Handheld Applications

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2025, Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT solutions provider, announced the release of its new TurboX C6690 SOM (System-on-Module). Built on Qualcomm's 4nm-process QCS6690 chipset platform, the SOM is engineered for industrial handheld devices, industrial tablets, edge computing, and smart retail applications, empowering customers to rapidly prototype and deploy advanced terminal equipment.

Comprehensive AI Performance

The TurboX C6690 SOM, powered by Qualcomm® QCS6690 chipset and equipped with the Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU, delivers 6 TOPS AI performance, driving innovation for on-device AI applications.

With pin-to-pin compatibility across Thundercomm SOMs, the TurboX C6690 meets diverse needs, from low-end to high-end application scenarios. This design effectively helps customers build future-proof solutions while minimizing R&D costs and accelerating time-to-market.

Ultra-Compact Design

The TurboX C6690 SOM is very small in size. Its compact footprint simplifies production, improves yield rates, and meets stringent size requirements for space-constrained applications.

Flexible Customization

TurboX C6690 SOM supports modular feature packages and abundant PCIe resources for peripheral expansion, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. Its adaptability ensures tailored configurations for diverse use cases while maximizing ROI.

Advanced Video Codec Capabilities

With support for 4K@60fps encoding, 4K@120fps decoding, and four MIPI CSI interfaces for multi-camera data processing, the TurboX C6690 SOM is ideal for dashcams, smart displays, 4K video streaming, and beyond.

"As industries like retail, finance, and logistics accelerate digital transformation, the demand for reliable, high-performance handheld terminals continues to surge," said Pier Zhang, vice president of Thundercomm. "The TurboX C6690 SOM, paired with our full-stack development kits and SDKs, empowers customers with a compact, AI-ready solution that reduces development cycles and shortens time-to-market. We're committed to delivering high-ROI intelligent terminals to help clients seize market opportunities."

Download the full technical brief today to explore how the TurboX C6690 can slash your time-to-market: https://www.thundercomm.com/product/c6690-som/

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, ThunderSoft's joint venture with Qualcomm established in 2016, is a world-leading one-stop IoT solutions provider. Leveraging Qualcomm's advanced chip technologies and ThunderSoft's expertise in OS optimization and localized services, Thundercomm delivers end-to-end solutions - from modules to complete devices - empowering OEMs, ODMs, and developers through AI, 5G, IoT, and cloud integration.

