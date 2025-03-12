Restaurant Week Spring 2025 in China: Savor Michelin and Black Pearl Menus in China with UnionPay International

Over 800 Restaurants in 16 Chinese Cities Unveil Culinary Delights This Spring

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International travelers and global UnionPay cardholders can embark on a flavor-filled journey through China's vibrant culinary landscape. Restaurant Week Spring 2025 , jointly launched by UnionPay International and DiningCity, runs from March 6 to April 27. Featuring more than 800 high-end restaurants across 16 major Chinese cities, the event offers set menus starting at ¥78 (approximately US$10), allowing diners to experience everything from Michelin and Black Pearl eateries to award-winning hotel restaurants.

From the northern heritage of Beijing and Tianjin to the modern sophistication of Shanghai and Hangzhou, and the southern flavors of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, each city showcases its unique gastronomic identity. Diners can enjoy Beijing roast duck, Cantonese dim sum, contemporary fusion dishes, and spicy Sichuan fare. This diverse selection caters to travelers eager to explore both classic and innovative cuisine, with exclusive pricing made possible through UnionPay's support.

By embracing fresh seasonal ingredients, star chefs transform each meal into a celebration of taste and artistry. Whether it's a classic home-style dish or a modern culinary innovation, China's wide-ranging gastronomic culture ensures there is always something new to discover.

During Restaurant Week Spring 2025, participating venues range from Michelin-starred establishments to up-and-coming hotspots led by visionary young chefs, offering a glimpse into Shanghai's ever-evolving culinary landscape.

To secure a reservation for Restaurant Week Spring 2025, travelers may access here (https://restaurantweek.diningcity.cn/lang/zh?source=unionpay_international), select "Restaurant Week Spring 2025," then choose a restaurant and time slot.

At the restaurant, simply present your booking confirmation and pay with your UnionPay card.

UnionPay's extensive network ensures wide coverage in China, with near-universal acceptance at ATMs and mainstream merchants. More than 2.4 billion UnionPay cards have been issued in over 80 countries and regions outside the Chinese mainland, allowing international visitors to benefit from real-time currency conversion without excessive fees. Many popular mobile wallets abroad support UnionPay QR codes, enabling hassle-free in-store payments-no additional apps required. Travelers can also link their overseas-issued UnionPay cards to Alipay or WeChat Pay, enjoying promotional discounts with zero extra fees.

As China continues to attract international visitors and business travelers, UnionPay International and DiningCity aim to make Restaurant Week Spring 2025 a memorable and immersive culinary experience. From savoring regional delicacies to exploring cultural landmarks, participants can enjoy effortless booking and seamless payment solutions for an unforgettable journey.

About DiningCity

DiningCity is a leading platform that connects diners with top-tier restaurants worldwide. Established in 2007, it has a strong presence across major Asian cities, providing users with instant access to restaurant reservations, detailed listings, and exclusive member benefits. Through innovative features and strategic partnerships, DiningCity continues to curate exceptional dining experiences for food lovers worldwide.

About UnionPay Internationals

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay, dedicated to expanding and supporting UnionPay's global business. With partnerships across 2,600 institutions worldwide, UnionPay cards are accepted in 183 countries and regions, with issuance in 84 of them. UPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective, and secure cross-border payment solutions to the world's largest cardholder base, ensuring seamless local services for global cardholders and merchants.

