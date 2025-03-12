Anzeige
12.03.2025
Gallup, Inc.: Gallup Announces 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup has named 70 winners of the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), including 62 winners for employee engagement, 12 winners for strengths development and 7 winners with distinction.


These winning organizations prioritize employee engagement and strengths development, investing in their people to fuel performance, foster growth and provide an unparalleled employee experience. Since 2007, Gallup has honored organizations that elevate the workplace experience by tapping into human potential and building exceptional cultures.

"Congratulations to this year's Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners for setting the standard for a thriving workplace. Your commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and empowered to do their best work is truly remarkable. By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results," said Jon Clifton, Gallup's chief executive officer.

Explore the full list of 2025 GEWA winners and what sets these organizations apart by visiting the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page (available on March 12). Read more about the awards here.

About Gallup
Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Contact: mediainquiry@gallup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213938/Gallup_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gallup-announces-2025-gallup-exceptional-workplace-award-winners-302399110.html

