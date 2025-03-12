Carbon dioxide (CO2) plays a central role in the atmosphere and has both natural and man-made impacts. It is a significant factor in air quality, climate change, and ecological balance, particularly in large cities. Governments worldwide meet once a year to advance climate transformation, but local implementation often fails due to a lack of finances and the necessary innovations. A few years back, a tradable price for "pollution rights" was created through climate certificates. The price for one ton of CO2 reduction is currently just under EUR 70, but it varies significantly from region to region. In 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published an updated Net-Zero Roadmap that outlines a detailed global pathway to achieve the 1.5°C target by 2050. This plan takes into account developments since 2021 and emphasizes the need for accelerated action in various sectors. The Canadian company dynaCERT has technologies for reducing CO2 emissions and understands what is at stake in this billion-dollar market. With a patented and certified technology, significant emission reductions can be achieved in combustion processes. The internationally recognized institute VERRA laid the foundation for the sought-after emission certificates. The attractiveness of a quick implementation is now in place and could mean a multiplication of revenues for dynaCERT. The starting signal is now!

