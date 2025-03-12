ZURICH, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group 2024 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website. Please also refer to the dedicated Annual Report section .

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"The Adecco Group is rigorously executing its Future@Work Reloaded strategy, introduced two years ago and aimed at unlocking the Group's full potential. In the face of challenging macro-economic conditions, the Group has achieved strong market share gains for the second consecutive year, with the Adecco GBU regaining market leadership. The Group's rigorous approach to overheads has now delivered EUR 174 million in G&A savings, in real terms, well ahead of the original EUR 150 million run-rate target. We have further improved customer satisfaction and the Group continues to drive innovation to position itself as a market leader in leveraging AI to redefine service delivery in the talent and technology services industry. We remain passionate about 'making the future work for everyone' and are confident that the Adecco Group is well-positioned to deliver exceptional value to our clients, candidates, and shareholders."

2024 Annual Report (PDF)

Financial calendar

AGM 17 April 2025 Ex-dividend date 22 April 2025 Q1 2025 Results 8 May 2025 Q2 2025 / Half Year 2025 Results 5 August 2025 Q3 2025 Results 6 November 2025



About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

Important notice about forward-looking information

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients, the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations investor.relations@adeccogroup.com +41 (0)44 878 88 88 Press Office media@adeccogroup.com +41 (0)44 878 87 87

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608173/5210374/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-2024-annual-report-302398875.html