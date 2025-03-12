Geekplus Launches Three Game-Changing Robotics Solutions at LogiMAT 2025

STUTTGART, Germany, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in warehouse robotics and a top 50 global robotics company (RBR50), is set to revolutionize the logistics industry at LogiMAT 2025 with the launch of three next-generation automation solutions.

With the global logistics industry under pressure to deliver faster, smarter, and more sustainable operations, Geekplus is stepping up with three revolutionary solutions that set a new benchmark for intelligent automation:

Dynamic slotting with the ultimate Shelf-to-Person solution, PopPick v2

PopPick v2 delivers 67% higher efficiency than traditional picking methods and reduces the required footprint by 50%, optimizing space utilization while boosting productivity. The system's dynamic slotting feature enables smarter inventory management, while its ergonomic PopPick Lite workstations prioritize operator comfort and safety, making it ideal for high-demand environments. Ultra High-Performance with Tote-to-Person Solution, RoboShuttle v4

RoboShuttle V4.0 redefines high-volume order fulfillment with higher throughput and 5x storage capacity. By combining RS and new RS Air robots, this solution handles both steady and variable traffic with ease, making it ideal for peak season demands. Upgraded safety features and seamless integration with existing systems ensure a secure and efficient workflow, allowing businesses to scale operations without disruption. Optimal Cross-floor operations with Pallet-to-Person SkyCube

SkyCube v2 integrates pallet storage and picking operations and offers up to 35% higher storagedensity than traditional automated systems and 5-8 times greater efficiency than floor storage. Designed for cross-floor operations, the solution integrates seamlessly with the software platform for unified scheduling, reducing rack steel usage and offering a cost-effective solution for large-scale operations.

"Our next-generation solutions embody Geekplus' unwavering commitment to excellence, efficiency, and customer success," said Yong Zheng, Founder and CEO of Geekplus. "By offering one-stop robotics solutions with boundless innovation opportunities, we are empowering businesses to achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence."

Experience the Future at LogiMAT 2025

Join us at Hall 8, Booth 8A77 for all-day live demonstrations and witness firsthand how Geekplus is shaping the future of warehouse automation, delivering higher efficiency, faster deployment, and greater adaptability to meet the demands of today's market.

About Geekplus

Geekplus?is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 770 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

