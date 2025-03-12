DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application 12-March-2025 / 05:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application DATE: March 11, 2025 Authorized Member Decision Date 27.02.2025 Issue Limit 150,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants Sale Type Public Offering- Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Feb 27, 2025, our application of 15,000,000,000, "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 Kurus for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundread and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

