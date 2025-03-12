Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.03.2025 07:21 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application 
12-March-2025 / 05:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Intermediary Institution Warrants Issuance Application 
 
DATE: March 11, 2025 
 
Authorized Member Decision Date 27.02.2025 
Issue Limit           150,000,000 
Currency Unit          TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type    Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants 
Sale Type            Public Offering- Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea       Domestic

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Feb 27, 2025, our application of 15,000,000,000, "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 Kurus for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundread and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 378699 
EQS News ID:  2099098 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099098&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 01:49 ET (05:49 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
