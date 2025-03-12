Adani Renewable Energy has secured the largest slice of 600 MW. Other winners include Mahindra Susten (240 MW), Avaada (210 MW) and Sprng Energy (150 MW). From pv magazine India State-owned hydropower producer NHPC has concluded its Tranche-X 1. 2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender with an average price of INR 3. 41 ($0. 039)/kWh. Adani Renewable Energy has secured the largest slice of 600 MW at INR 3. 41/kWh. Other winners at this price include Mahindra Susten (240 MW) and Sprng Energy (150 MW). Avaada was allocated 210 MW at INR 3. 42/kWh. NHPC will enter into a power purchase agreement with the successful ...

