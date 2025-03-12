As the South Korean company plans its second production facility after the its China facility, analysts see a 19. 78% CAGR growth for the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market between 2025 and 2030. Hyundai Motor plans to build its first hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in South Korea, the company's labor union claimed Tuesday, as reported by the country's news agency Yonhap. According to the report, operations should start in 2028. "To push ahead with the plan, there should be consultations between the company and the union," a spokesperson reportedly said. The South Korean company operates a hydrogen ...

