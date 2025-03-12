Electricity generated by water moving across a surface can be 10 times more powerful than previously thought, according to Australian researchers who say their finding could boost energy storage and charging rates and improve safety in fuel-holding systems. From pv magazine Australia Researchers from RMIT University and the University of Melbourne have discovered that water generates an electrical charge up to 10 times greater than previously understood when it moves across a surface. The academics observed when a water droplet became stuck on a tiny bump or rough spot, the force built up until ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...