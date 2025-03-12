Solar may have had a peak year in 2024, as persistent challenges in interconnection labor and more are forecast to lead to 1% annual declines through 2035, said a report from Wood Mackenzie. From pv magazine USA The United States had a record-breaking year for solar installations in 2024, adding 50 GW of capacity, said a report from Wood Mackenzie. Installations grew 21% year-over-year and set a second consecutive record year. Solar accounted for 66% of all electricity-generating capacity in 2024, said the report. However, Wood Mackenzie warned that year-over-year growth may discontinue for the ...

