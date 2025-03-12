Sweden's Green14 is sampling material from its pilot reactor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology. The pilot has a 100 kW plasma capacity with 5 kg/h of silicon. Green14, a Sweden-based startup company has built a pilot reactor to refine silicon and silane based on its novel hydrogen plasma technology at Sweden's KTH Royal Institute of Technology. The batch production process with 100 kW plasma capacity can produce 5 kg/h of high-purity silicon, or the same amount of silane. "Our goal is to optimize the energy required to produce high-purity silicon and silane at scale. By the end of this year, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...