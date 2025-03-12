Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, brought document verification to the catwalk at the annual Intergraf Currency+Identity conference. Regula's molded lenses, magnifiers, and optical filter turrets became key design elements in a fashion show featuring iconic Milanese characters: the office worker, the curious tourist, the street performer, and the child eating gelato.

The Office Siren costume with the embellishments made of Regula's molded lenses, generally used to enable the anti-Stokes effect for examining document security features (Photo: Regula)

The Intergraf Currency+Identity conference connects technology developers with a range of institutional organizations, such as security printing companies, central banks, and law enforcement agencies from all over the world. Responding to the rising need for robust document verification solutions, Regula presented various devices, from compact magnifiers to full-scale video spectral comparators. While small devices provide high-quality magnification of IDs' and banknotes' security features to examine their authenticity, advanced equipment (such as the High-Resolution Photospectral Scanner Regula 88XX) allows for the most detailed inspection of all sorts of documents, as well as collectibles and art objects.

Sharing its passion for art and creativity, Regula was honored to contribute to the fashion defilé held on the opening day of Intergraf Currency+Identity.

The conference organizers partnered with NABA (Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti), an art and design academy in Milan, to launch a creative project titled "A Pocket Full of Milan." Within this project, young designers developed several fashion outfits representing typical street characters of the city, such as an office worker, a policeman, a fashionista, a commuter, and a tourist. The icing on the cake: the central character of this lineup was a pickpocket who stole costume parts from other characters while they were walking the catwalk, and ended up as the most dressed-up one.

To create two of these outfits, NABA's students chose the spare parts that Regula uses to manufacture its devices.

For example, Regula's in-house molded lenses (generally used to enable the anti-Stokes effect for examining document security features) became suit embellishments of the costume of a true Milanese office worker, or Office Siren, as it was called by the creators.

Additionally, magnifiers that were provided by Regula turned out to be a handy tool for a tourist perusing a city map.

Finally, optical filter turrets that are used in Regula's video spectral comparators to create the right light source for precise document examination appeared as vibrant outfit accessories for two more Milanese characters: the street performer and the child eating gelato.

"At Regula, we believe technology and creativity go hand in hand. Developing new technologies is always a creative process-it requires imagination, experimentation, and a willingness to see possibilities beyond the obvious. That's why we were especially excited to support the artists at the Intergraf Currency+Identity fashion show. Just as we push the boundaries of forensic technology to develop innovative identity verification solutions, artists push creative boundaries to bring new ideas to life. Seeing our precision-engineered components transformed into fashion pieces was a perfect reflection of this shared spirit of innovation. It was an honor to be part of an event that celebrates both technical excellence and artistic expression," says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

