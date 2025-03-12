Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Impey as a non-executive director of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 28 April 2025.

Mr Impey has over 30 years' fund management experience and more than 35 years' investment trust experience. He has been lead manager on a broad range of funds including a sovereign wealth mandate, unit trusts and several investment trusts. He was previously a consultant at Rathbones Investment Management, a partner of Albion Capital Group LLP and joint managing director at OLIM Limited. Prior to joining OLIM in 2009, he was chief investment officer at Singer & Friedlander Investment Management.

Mr Impey is non-executive chair of the Pacific Assets Trust plc and retired as non-executive chair of JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income plc in November 2024. He is also a charity trustee and on a number of investment committees and a director of HMS Victory Preservation Company.

Mr Impey will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Mr Impey.

Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 12 March 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
