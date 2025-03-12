Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Mar 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) and Fujitsu Limited today announced the commencement of the operational application phase of an AI-powered optimization system for crew replacement planning. Full-scale operation is scheduled to begin as a trial in Japan in May 2025 and beyond.Shipping companies create crew replacement plans by combining various conditions, including seafarer rank, qualifications, onboard and vacation periods, ship type, and schedule. MOL previously relied on its crew planing personnel to extract conditions from individually managed databases to create these plans. This resulted in significant time being spent on adjusting crew schedules and vacation periods and on planning.The new system, which was developed by Fujitsu AI consultants, utilizes mathematical optimization techniques to support crew replacement planning by considering various complex factors. The system offers the following three key features:Meets customer needs:Plans crew assignments that meet the needs of each customer.Balances onboard and vacation periods:Ensures crew assignments that even out onboard and vacation periods throughout the year among seafarers.Considers seafarers' personal life events:Plans crew assignments to make it easy for seafarers to take leave during important life events such as weddings and births.The implementation of this system optimizes crew replacement planning, directly improving seafarers' work-life balance through shorter consecutive onboard periods and sufficient vacation time. Furthermore, the system is projected to drastically improve efficiency by reducing the time required for the creation of schedules by approximately 70%.MOL will continue to proactively promote initiatives under its HC Action 1.0 action plan, which outlines its fundamental Human Capital (HC) vision. These initiatives include offering career models that cater to both land-based and sea-based roles around the world, creating a fulfilling work environment for all employees, and supporting individual life and work styles.Fujitsu will support this initiative and contribute to solving various social issues by utilizing AI and digital technologies.Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.Corporate Communication Division Media Relations TeamE-mail: mrtmo@molgroup.comTEL: 03-3587-7015Fujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.