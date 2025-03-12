Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Delivery Success Story: From Grid Energization to Commercial Operation in Just Two Weeks: Bramley 331MWh BESS Project Sets a New Record in the UK

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In early February 2025, the Bramley 331MWh BESS, developed by BW ESS and supplied with Sungrow Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), officially went into commercial operation. From grid energization to commercial operation, Sungrow accomplished this in just two weeks, a 72% efficiency gain, setting a new record for BESS delivery in the UK and across Europe.

Erik Strømsø, CEO of BW ESS, commented in the commendation letter: "In just two weeks, you accomplished the HOT commissioning, compliance testing and ancillary service testing - an impressive feat. We thank you for your efforts and look forward to future collaborations."

In the UK, the time from grid energization to commercial operation for an energy storage project typically takes several months due to factors like commissioning, compliance testing, and final regulatory approvals, with significant delays potentially arising from grid connection backlogs.

The impressive record of two weeks was set due to a number of factors, relevant to the innovative design of the PowerTitan 2.0, but also a dedicated and highly efficient team of experts. Let's explore Sungrow's delivery efficiency story.

AC-DC Block Design: Streamlining On-site Installation

The all-in-one AC-DC block design of Sungrow's energy storage system PowerTitan 2.0, with pre-assembled battery modules and PCS, ensures seamless integration, significantly reducing site installation time.

Conventional systems require separate PCS and battery cabinets for on-site wiring and commissioning. In contrast, AC-DC block design completes pre-installation and pre-commissioning at the factory, simulates diverse grid scenarios to validate PCS performance, and conducts grid adaptability tests under extreme conditions at the factory, slashing commissioning timelines at large.

Comprehensive and Professional Team Assembled

The Bramley 331MWh BESS project is a vital asset of BW ESS. As the project owner, BW ESS has a stringent timeline. Sungrow assembled a professional and multidisciplinary team spanning R&D experts, delivery specialists, and field engineers, ensuring refined management throughout the entire project process.

For the Bramley project, Sungrow not only shortened the grid energization to commercial operation cycle from the industry minimum of 50 working days to just two weeks, but also responded promptly to the testing needs of the project operator and the grid. The team successfully completed and passed all grid ancillary services tests in just one and a half days, significantly reducing testing time and enabling earlier energy trading and grid service benefits for customers.

Backed by 520+ service centers worldwide, Sungrow delivers 24/7 technical support across 180+ countries, ensuring rapid response to client needs. Based on 28 years of technology accumulation and service experience, the company is reconstructing industry standards with systematic service capabilities, providing customers with an end-to-end experience that exceeds expectations from planning and design to operation and maintenance optimization, and helping to accelerate the global energy transformation process.

