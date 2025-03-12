Long duration energy storage (LDES) support scheme will have eight-hour minimum. First application round opens to well-established technologies, such as lithium-ion battery technology, with at least 100 MW capacity in April 2025. Flow batteries, compressed air, and liquid air likely to progress in second round, says regulator. From ESS News Details of a new cap-and-floor scheme to support long-duration energy storage (LDES) in the United Kingdom have been revealed, including significant decisions on eligibility criteria. Ofgem has confirmed that the cap-and-floor scheme will be open to LDES assets ...

