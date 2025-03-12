Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of five new external terminal mount monopole antennas are designed to provide reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity across various applications.

These antennas provide superior RF performance, ensuring stable signal transmission and reception across cellular, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and LPWAN networks. With a plug-and-play design and versatile magnetic, screw, or adhesive mounting options, they offer seamless integration into fixed and mobile deployments. By eliminating interference issues common with internal antennas, Quectel's monopole antennas optimize network reliability, making them ideal for a broad range of applications.

"Reliable connectivity is the backbone of any IoT deployment, and our external terminal mount monopole antennas are designed to deliver superior performance across a wide range of applications," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "By providing a high-efficiency, plug-and-play solution, we enable businesses to enhance network reliability, streamline deployment, and ensure seamless wireless communication."

The YECT001W1DM and YECT001W1BM are compact, high-performance antennas designed for 4G and 5G connectivity, respectively. Both measure F9 mm 54.9 mm and deliver ultra-wideband coverage, with the YECT001W1DM supporting 700-960MHz and 1710-2690MHz for 4G LTE, LTE Cat M, and NB-IoT, while maintaining backward compatibility with 3G and 2G networks. The YECT001W1BM, designed for 5G applications, extends coverage to 3300-6000MHz while ensuring seamless integration with 4G, 3G, 2G, LTE Cat M, and NB-IoT networks.

Both antennas feature an SMA male connector and a low-profile, terminal-mount, omni-directional design, making them ideal for discreet yet high-performance applications. Built with a durable TPE enclosure, they ensure long-term reliability and are fully compatible with Quectel's 4G and 5G modules, making them a versatile choice for IoT and wireless applications.

The YEGT003W1AM and YEGT002W1AM GNSS terminal mount antennas are engineered to deliver high-precision positioning and enhanced signal reliability across multiple global satellite navigation systems.

Measuring F9 mm 54.9 mm, the YEGT003W1AM is a passive GNSS antenna designed for superior performance in precision navigation applications. Weighing only 5.1g, the YEGT003W1AM features a durable TPE enclosure and an IP53 rating, providing moderate protection against dust and water-making it suitable for both indoor and certain outdoor environments.

The YEGT002W1AM is a 90-degree SMA male terminal mount GNSS antenna, measuring 52.6 mm 18.6 mm 9 mm. Designed with an omnidirectional radiation pattern, it operates across the 1559-1606MHz range, ensuring stable and accurate GNSS signal reception. With a TPE enclosure and a weight of 7.4g, the YEGT002W1AM also features an IP53 rating, making it resistant to dust and light water exposure, ensuring reliable performance in diverse environments.

Both antennas are designed to support conventional GNSS L1 operational frequency band positioning and applications, offering robust connectivity and durability:

GPS: L1

GLONASS: G1

Galileo: E1

BeiDou: B1I, B1C

QZSS: L1

Finally, the YEBT001WFBM is a compact Wi-Fi and V2X rubber antenna, measuring F9 mm 54.9 mm, designed for ultra-wideband coverage across 2400-2500MHz and 5150-7125MHz. Featuring an RP-SMA male connector, this low-profile, terminal-mount omni-directional antenna ensures reliable performance while maintaining a discreet form factor. Built with a durable TPE enclosure, it offers long-lasting durability and easy installation, making it ideal for demanding applications. Fully compatible with Quectel's Wi-Fi and V2X series modules, it provides a high-efficiency solution for robust wireless connectivity.

Visitors to Embedded World can learn more about these antennas and other Quectel products in Quectel portfolio at the Quectel stand. Attendees can find the stand at Stand 3-318. To schedule a meeting, attendees are invited to book an appointment here.

