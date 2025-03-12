Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the FCM363X module featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 functionality for high-performance short-range connectivity. Utilizing the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency bands, the FCM363X boasts a high-performance ARM Cotex-M33 processor clocked up to 260MHz and features built-in 1.2MB SDRAM and 8MB flash memory. PSRAM is also supported with an optional expansion to enable more complex applications.

The FCM363X module is designed with multi-layered security features, ensuring robust protection for embedded systems. It integrates EdgeLock® Secure Enclave (Core Profile), enabling secure boot with a hardware root of trust, secure lifecycle management, and firmware update protection, while restricting unauthorized debug access. For enhanced system security, Arm® TrustZone® technology creates an isolated execution environment, safeguarding critical operations. The module also supports hardware cryptography, encrypted flash storage, and secure key management mechanisms to further strengthen data protection. Finally, to ensure secure wireless communication, the module implements WPA2/WPA3 authentication, Wi-Fi enterprise security, TLS encryption, HTTPS, and Bluetooth LE secure connections, delivering end-to-end security across connected applications.

"We're excited to launch the Quectel FCM363X Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 module," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This compact, high-performance module is ideal for many use cases, especially in the smart homes and industrial IoT categories. We're looking forward to seeing customers adopt the Quectel FCM363X for a broad array of use cases and to take advantage of the module's versatility to optimize their designs."

Ideal for deployments of devices with long lifecycles in smart home or industrial IoT scenarios, the Quectel FCM363X supports GPIO, SDIO, USB, UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC, LCD and PWM interfaces in the QuecOpen solution. QuecOpen offers a wide variety of low power consumption modes and a keep-alive mechanism to help optimize the lifespan and performance of devices.

Measuring 25.5 x 18.0 x 3.16mm, the Quectel FCM363X, which weighs 1.51g, is available in the compact LCC LGA package form factors to provide flexibility for designers while also helping to optimize the cost of end-products. The FCM363X operates in the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range.

The module can be supplied with an RF coaxial connector or PCB antenna.

