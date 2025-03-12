ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS UNVEILS THE ESTABLISHMENTS VOTED ONTO THE EXTENDED 51 - 100 LIST FOR 2025

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announces the extended 51-100 list of restaurants ahead of its live awards ceremony. This coveted list is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy: an influential, gender-balanced group of 350-plus leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.

The 51-100 list: a snapshot

The 51-100 list includes restaurants from 23 cities, 13 of which are new entries

Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul lead with six spots each on the extended list

Seoul's six placements include Soigné , this year's highest new entrant on the extended list at No.57

, this year's highest new entrant on the extended list at No.57 Farmlore in Bengaluru, the 2025 recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award , debuts at No.68

in Bengaluru, the 2025 recipient of the , debuts at No.68 Naar (No.66) in Kasauli and Inja , New Delhi (No.87) are the other new entrants from India, with the former being a new destination as well

(No.66) in Kasauli and , New Delhi (No.87) are the other new entrants from India, with the former being a new destination as well Among Hong Kong's six places on the list are newcomers Testina (No.60) and Feuille (No.93)

(No.60) and (No.93) Ru Yuan (No.59) in Hangzhou and La Bourriche 133 (No.96) in Shanghai are new entries from Mainland China

(No.59) in Hangzhou and (No.96) in Shanghai are new entries from Mainland China Tokyo claims four places with new entrant Harutaka at No.76

at No.76 Vientiane, Ubud, Hanoi and Penang debut as new destinations with Doi Ka Noi (No.86), Locavore NXT (No.92) Gia (No.97) and Au Jardin (No.100) respectively

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Now in its fifth edition, we are delighted to unveil the 51-100 list, welcoming these outstanding establishments into this year's 50 Best rankings. Since introducing this list, the Academy has highlighted numerous restaurants that exemplify the region's incredible talent. This year's 13 new restaurants and overall representation from 23 cities - including 10 new destinations - reflect the region's dynamic and thriving gastronomic landscape. This extended list serves as both a guide and an invitation for the world's discerning diners to explore the array of exceptional experiences on offer."

The 2025 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed at the awards ceremony held on 25 March 2025 in Seoul, in collaboration with host destination partner Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government. It will be livestreamed on 50 Best's YouTube channel, beginning at 20:00 KST.

