Expanded Lineup Delivers Practical Innovation for Gamers, Overclockers, and Content Creators

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced a new range of products that enhance cooling efficiency, offer streamlined form factors, and deliver reliable power for diverse computing needs. From the space-conscious Ncore 100 Air case to updates in the MasterLiquid and Hyper series, Cooler Master continues its focus on performance-driven, user-friendly designs.

"We're excited to introduce a fully integrated lineup that supports PC builders at every level," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "From the compact Ncore 100 Air case to our latest MasterLiquid and Hyper coolers, SickleFlow Edge fans, and the MWE Gold V3 PSU, each product underscores our goal of blending performance, reliability, and style into every build."

Ncore 100 Air: Compact Case for Advanced Builds

The Ncore 100 Air balances space efficiency with performance, offering ample room for latest-generation GPUs while ensuring optimal cooling with its streamlined airflow design. Ideal for gamers and content creators, it delivers powerful thermal performance in a minimalistic form factor.

Cooling Solutions for Every Build

Cooler Master's expanded cooler lineup addresses a variety of performance needs, whether you're working with a compact system or a high-power rig. Each offering leverages advanced heat dissipation technology and broad CPU compatibility, ensuring an optimal match for any build.

MasterLiquid Core II 240/360

Refined with a G9R dual-chamber pump for reduced noise and enhanced cooling, the Core II series supports a wide range of CPUs. Available in 240 mm and 360 mm radiator options for flexible integration.

Hyper 212 PRO

Building on a storied lineage, this updated design features in-house heat pipe innovations. Its asymmetrical layout ensures maximum RAM clearance and compatibility for a seamless build experience.

Hyper 411 Nano (ARGB)

Equipped with direct contact technology for rapid heat transfer and an all-black look accented by ARGB lighting. Ideal for smaller form factors or style-focused builds, and compatible with both Intel and AMD CPUs.

Hyper 612 Apex

Designed with composite heat pipes to manage temperature spikes efficiently, paired with a Mobius 120P fan that delivers strong airflow in a space-saving format.

SickleFlow Edge Series Fans: Airflow Meets Efficiency

Cooler Master's SickleFlow Edge fans feature enlarged blades for increased airflow and a hollow frame structure that keeps weight down. A single modular cable simplifies installation and cable management, making these fans an ideal solution for both new and upgraded builds.

MWE Gold V3 Non-Modular PSU

Rounding out the lineup is the MWE Gold V3, an 80 PLUS Gold certified power supply that offers stable, efficient power delivery. It's an excellent choice for gamers, overclockers, and content creators aiming for consistent performance under demanding loads.

Cooler Master remains dedicated to serving the evolving needs of PC enthusiasts worldwide, ensuring that every component-be it case, cooler, fan, or PSU-empowers individuals to create without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.coolermaster.com/en-eu/.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

