Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 10:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pierre Fabre Laboratories and RedRidge Bio Announce a Drug Discovery and Co-development Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

CASTRES, France, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and BASEL, Switzerland, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Fabre Laboratories and RedRidge Bio ("RedRidge") today announced an exclusive R&D collaboration and license agreement to identify and develop biparatopic antibody (BPA) drug candidates against multiple targets. In line with Pierre Fabre Laboratories' innovation strategy, the partnership's therapeutic focus will be on precision oncology as well as dermatology and rare diseases.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories and RedRidge Bio Announce a Drug Discovery and Co-development Partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, RedRidge will provide its capabilities to engineer, screen and characterize BPAs against an undisclosed portfolio of jointly nominated targets, while Pierre Fabre Laboratories will provide their drug development expertise to help drive two co-development programs through clinical development. RedRidge will hold exclusive commercial rights in the United States, Canada, and Japan for both programs, while Pierre Fabre Laboratories will hold exclusive rest-of-world rights. In addition, Pierre Fabre Laboratories will hold exclusive worldwide rights for a third program after a hand-off by RedRidge at a preclinical stage.

Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed but include investment participation by Pierre Fabre Laboratories in RedRidge's Series A financing that will be announced separately, as well as upfront, milestone and future sales royalty payments in addition to funded research payments for Pierre Fabre Laboratories' worldwide program. RedRidge and Pierre Fabre Laboratories will share R&D costs for the co-development programs.

"This strategic alliance attests to the RedRidge team's expertise in innovation and drug discovery for a wide variety of therapeutic targets. We are thrilled to join forces with Pierre Fabre Laboratories as a highly experienced development partner and look forward to building a long-term partnership that synergistically leverages the capabilities of each company," said Alex Mayweg, PhD, chairperson of RedRidge's board and a managing director at Versant Ventures.

"Pierre Fabre Laboratories are excited to enter into this agreement with RedRidge, which confirms our commitment to collaborate with innovative biotechnology companies. This partnership will allow us to capitalize on RedRidge's cutting-edge expertise in biparatopic antibody drug discovery to deliver high quality clinical candidates on multiple targets addressing oncology, dermatology and rare diseases. It represents a significant milestone in the implementation of our strategy to enrich further our R&D pipeline," stated Francesco Hofmann, PhD, Head of Research and Development for Medical Care at Pierre Fabre Laboratories."

Contact: laure.sgandurra@pierre-fabre.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639721/Pierre%C2%A0Fabre_EN.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639725/Pierre%C2%A0Fabre_RedRidge_Logo.jpg

Pierre Fabre Laboratories and RedRidge Bio Logos (PRNewsfoto/Pierre Fabre Laboratories)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pierre-fabre-laboratories-and-redridge-bio-announce-a-drug-discovery-and-co-development-partnership-302399146.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.