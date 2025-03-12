Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.: Oppenheimer Hires London-based Senior Investment Bankers to Expand European Financial Services & Public M&A Capabilities

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Europe (Oppenheimer) - a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, the leading investment bank and wealth manager (NYSE: OPY) - announced today a significant expansion to its European investment banking team with the addition of three highly experienced senior investment bankers in London. They join the firm from boutique Hannam & Partners and will report to Max Lami, CEO of Oppenheimer European business.

The team includes Ernest Bell, Managing Director, European Head of Public M&A and Wealth Management; Giles Fitzpatrick, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of European Investment Banking; and Richard Clarke, Senior Advisor. They will be joined by Lucia Sviatkova, Associate, European Public M&A & Wealth Management.

"Our sector bankers in Europe act globally while working collaboratively across borders to deliver high-quality execution and meaningful results to our clients," Lami said. "We're thrilled to have Ernest, Giles, Richard and Lucia join us as we continue to grow both our Financial Institutions Group and our European Investment Banking platform. While we are excited about this team's track record in wealth management M&A, we believe the experience Giles and Ernest have in UK Public M&A will nicely complement the firm's wider investment banking franchise in Europe."

Expansion of Capability in UK Wealth Management & UK Public M&A

Bell joins Oppenheimer with considerable public market and wealth management transaction experience, having advised on deals in both sectors in excess of $25 billion. Most recently, Bell was a Partner at boutique investment bank Hannam & Partners. Previously, he held positions with Investec and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Giles, Richard, Lucia and I are delighted to join Oppenheimer at this exciting time," Bell said. "The UK wealth management industry is in the midst of a massive evolution thanks to the ongoing intergenerational wealth transfer and continual technology advancements, the latter of which has spawned a surge in US-led investment and M&A activity."

"In public M&A, we will continue to advise offeree and offeror companies on public takeover situations, with clients benefitting from a global platform, the capabilities of a leading US mid-market investment bank and Oppenheimer's proven ability to collaborate with colleagues across different industry teams."

"With over 30 investment bankers serving financial services companies in the US and the UK, Oppenheimer is extremely well-positioned to be the trusted advisor of choice to companies and sponsors involved in the UK's wealth management ecosystem," said Gilbert Dychiao said, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Global Head of Financial Institutions Group, "The addition of Ernest, Giles, Richard and Lucia will further expand our Financial Institutions Group's strong track record in US Wealth Management advisory and capital markets."

Addition of Senior Dealmaker in new Vice Chairman & Managing Director of European Investment Banking

Fitzpatrick was formerly Partner and Executive Director at Hannam and Partners and held prior senior and management roles at Canaccord Genuity, Fox-Pitt, Kelton (FPK) and Hoare Govett/ABN AMRO.

"Since the global financial crisis, the US has cemented its position as the epicentre of domestic and international capital markets and M&A," Fitzpatrick said. "Oppenheimer provides access to US deal origination and distribution, which is critical to giving good advice to UK and European companies."

Highly Experienced Senior Advisor to UK Wealth Management Companies

Clarke also joins Oppenheimer from Hannam & Partners. Clarke was formerly at KPMG, where he headed Corporate Finance, M&A and Asset and Wealth Management. He has led M&A deals for over 100 clients, including global financial institutions, public bodies, listed, private equity and owner-managed businesses, particularly in wealth management, financial planning and asset management.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange) and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Oppenheimer Europe Limited

Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange) provides financial services to EMEA-based institutions and corporations across corporate finance, equities, fixed income, debt capital markets and portfolio strategy research.

