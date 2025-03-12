Atos International: Atos Belgium and Venator Announce the Successful Implementation of the Eviden Product Carbon Footprint Platform

Press Release

Atos Belgium and Venator Announce the Successful Implementation of the Eviden Product Carbon Footprint Platform

Brussels, Belgium, and Paris, France - March 12, 2025 - AtosBelgium is pleased to announce the successful rollout by Eviden, its business group leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, of its Product Carbon Footprint, a global manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. This milestone marks the completion of a project that began in October 2023 and concluded in December 2024.

The Eviden PCF Platform is a cutting-edge solution that provides full automation of the PCF calculation for Venator's extensive product portfolio. This platform is highly integrated into Venator's IT system landscape and connects seamlessly with other systems via APIs, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process.

The collaboration between Atos, through its Eviden business group, and Venator was characterized by great cooperation and close teamwork. Together, the teams successfully navigated the complexities of the data required for PCF calculations. With the support of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) expertise, they effectively replaced missing primary emission data, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the results. And in the case implausible results were returned, the Eviden team actively analyzed the reasons and root causes and guided Venator to resolve the inconsistencies quickly.

"The Eviden PCF Platform enables Venator to deliver superior product data on the carbon footprint of its products to its customers" said Punit Sehgal, Head of Atos Group Belux, Netherlands & Nordics. "We empower Venator to assess its portfolio and production network in terms of CO2 emissions and take actionable steps to reduce their PCF. Our platform's automation capabilities provide in addition clear, transparent, and comparable PCF data, offering valuable insights into internal and external supply chain dependencies."

The Eviden PCF calculation tool and methodology is based on Life Cycle Assessment methodology and calculates cradle-to-gate PCF. The methodology is based on ISO14067:2018 for the carbon footprint of products, which builds on the principles and requirements of the ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006. It also accommodates the requirements from 'Together for Sustainability', that is considered as the best practice for LCA calculation in the chemical industry. It allows its users to get a clear view of the carbon footprint of their products, as well as being able to share these with their customers, ultimately helping them achieve their own ESG goals.

Rob Portsmouth, Executive Vice President, EHS, Sustainability and HR at Venator, commented: "The successful implementation of the Eviden PCF Platform is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. This advanced tool not only enhances our ability to measure and manage the carbon footprint of our products but also supports our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. By providing our customers with detailed carbon footprint data, we empower them to make more informed choices and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Both Atos and Venator view this digital solution as a pivotal advancement for the chemical industry, driving the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions towards net zero. It exemplifies how digital technology can be leveraged to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions effectively across the entire supply chain.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. With a broad range of pigments and additives, Venator is committed to sustainability and innovation in the chemical industry.

