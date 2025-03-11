Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Oil-Dri Announces Highest Second Quarter Results on Record

CHICAGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), producer and marketer of sorbent mineral products, today announced results for its second quarter and first six-months of fiscal year 2025.

Second Quarter Year to Date (in thousands, except per share amounts) Ended January 31, Ended January 31, 2025

2024

Change 2025

2024

Change Consolidated Results Net Sales $ 116,914 $ 105,668 11 % $ 244,859 $ 217,106 13 % Operating Income * $ 17,482 $ 15,165 15 % $ 38,672 $ 28,321 37 % Net Income $ 12,921 $ 12,382 4 % $ 29,297 $ 23,124 27 % EBITDA † $ 22,216 $ 19,233 16 % $ 48,383 $ 36,617 32 % Diluted EPS - Common ‡ $ 0.89 $ 0.85 5 % $ 2.01 $ 1.60 26 % Business to Business Net Sales $ 43,416 $ 36,234 20 % $ 91,831 $ 75,395 22 % Segment Operating Income $ 14,322 $ 10,985 30 % $ 31,432 $ 22,108 42 % Retail and Wholesale Net Sales $ 73,498 $ 69,434 6 % $ 153,028 $ 141,711 8 % Segment Operating Income $ 11,328 $ 11,877 (5 )% $ 24,705 $ 23,208 6 % * Includes unallocated corporate expenses

† Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures.

‡ Prior year per share figures have be updated to reflect the stock-split



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to announce we have achieved our highest second quarter net sales, gross profit and net income on record. We effectively implemented our strategies to significantly grow our fluids purification and animal health businesses, as well as secure a position in the crystal cat litter market. A focus on optimizing product mix helped generate the 15th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth and the 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross profit improvement. Our strong operating results allowed us to invest heavily in our manufacturing infrastructure, pay down debt, and return value to shareholders through dividends. As we move forward into the second half of our fiscal year, we remain dedicated to driving sustainable growth while executing on our strategic vision with discipline and efficiency."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 reached $116.9 million, or an 11% gain over the same period in the prior year. This increase was the combination of 7% organic growth and a 4% boost from the acquisition of our subsidiary, Ultra Pet Company, Inc. Revenue gains were fueled by a favorable product mix and higher prices. Sales generated from crystal cat litter, fluids purification, and animal health products contributed to the Company's overall topline growth.

Consolidated gross profit of $34.4 million was achieved during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, representing an 11% gain over the prior year. Gross margins were 29.5% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to 29.3% in the same period in fiscal year 2024. This marks the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion. Domestic cost of goods sold per ton increased by 11% compared to the last year, driven by higher material, freight, and packaging costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $17.0 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $15.8 million for the same period last year. This $1.2 million, or 8%, increase reflects higher planned compensation, advertising costs, and the Company's strategic investment in data analytics. Expenses related to the integration of the Ultra Pet acquisition, as well as amortization of intangible assets, were also incurred.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, consolidated operating income increased to $17.5 million, or by 15%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Improved product mix and higher prices offset increases in SG&A expenses.

Total other expense, net was $1.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $500,000 in the same period last year. This increase was mainly due to higher interest expense from the debt assumed for the Ultra Pet acquisition, foreign exchange losses, and lower interest income.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, income tax expense increased to $3.3 million compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year due to higher pre-tax income and a higher estimated annual effective tax rate ("ETR"). The ETR was 20.5% as of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to 15.7% as of the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $12.9 million, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew a substantial 16% to $22.2 million, demonstrating Oil-Dri's strong operational results.

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2025, totaled $22.6 million compared to $23.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2024. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Oil-Dri continued its significant investment in manufacturing infrastructure improvements and dividend distribution. In addition, the Company paid down the remaining $5.0 million of the $10.0 million revolving credit facility that was used to partially fund the acquisition of Ultra Pet.

Product Group Review

The Business to Business ("B2B") Products Group's second quarter of fiscal year 2025 revenues were $43.4 million, or 20% greater than the prior year. Sales of fluids purification and animal health products demonstrated robust growth, while revenues from agricultural products declined slightly. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, fluids purification product sales reached $26.5 million, or a 17% increase over the prior year. This growth was driven by heightened demand for the Company's Metal X and Metal Z products, spurred by the newly established renewable diesel plants in North America. Amlan, the Company's animal health business, generated $7.7 million in sales, reflecting an 82% increase over the prior year. Revenue gains were achieved in all regions due to higher demand and a favorable product mix. The agricultural products business achieved quarterly net sales of $9.2 million, maintaining a relatively steady performance, albeit with a decrease of 1% from the prior year.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, SG&A costs within the B2B Products Group decreased by $500,000, or 12%, compared to the same period last year. This was mainly driven by a reduction in compensation costs within the operating segment.

Operating income for the B2B Products Group was $14.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $11.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024, reflecting a significant increase of 30%. This notable growth can be attributed to a favorable product mix and increased demand, complimented by lower SG&A expenses.

The Retail and Wholesale ("R&W") Products Group's second quarter revenues reached $73.5 million, a 6% increase over the prior year. This growth was driven by the acquisition of Ultra Pet, which contributed $4.4 million in sales from both branded and private label crystal litter products. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, organic sales within the operating segment remained flat. Total domestic clay-based cat litter revenues, excluding the Company's co-packaged coarse cat litter business, increased to $51.3 million, or 2% over the prior year, resulting from higher demand of lightweight and coarse litter products. Oil-Dri experienced significant topline growth of its EPA-approved Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter, which more than doubled during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to the prior year. Conversely, revenues of co-packaged coarse cat litter decreased by $1.5 million, or 25%, versus last year. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, co-packaged litter sales were boosted by the recovery from a cyberattack on a key customer, which influenced year-over-year comparisons. Domestic industrial and sports product revenues were $9.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, or 3% higher than the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by both the net effect of higher pricing to offset elevated costs and new distribution at a national retailer. The Company's Canadian subsidiary reported sales declines as a result of softer revenues from cat litter and industrial floor absorbent products.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, SG&A expenses within the R&W Products Group increased by $1.2 million, or 30%, over the prior year. This increase was driven by higher compensation and advertising costs, as well as acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets. While advertising costs were up in the second quarter, Oil-Dri expects advertising expenditures for the full fiscal year 2025 to be lower than fiscal year 2024.

Operating income for the R&W Products Group was $11.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $11.9 million in the prior year, reflecting a 5% decrease. Higher operating costs offset the increase in net sales in the quarter.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Second Quarter Ended January 31,

2025

% of Sales

2024

% of Sales

Net Sales

$ 116,914 100.0 % $ 105,668 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold

(82,466 ) (70.5 ) % (74,726 ) (70.7 ) % Gross Profit

34,448 29.5 % 30,942 29.3 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(16,966 ) (14.5 ) % (15,777 ) (14.9 ) % Operating Income

17,482 15.0 % 15,165 14.4 % Other Expense, Net

(1,222 ) (1.0 ) % (483 ) (0.5 ) % Income Before Income Taxes

16,260 13.9 % 14,682 13.9 % Income Taxes Expense

(3,339 ) (2.9 ) % (2,300 ) (2.2 ) % Net Income

12,921 11.1 % 12,382 11.7 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 0.95 $ 0.92 Basic Class B $ 0.72 $ 0.69 Diluted Common $ 0.89 $ 0.85 Diluted Class B $ 0.72 $ 0.69 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 9,895 9,766 Basic Class B 4,004 3,955 Diluted Common 13,899 13,721 Diluted Class B 4,004 3,955

Note all prior period share and per-share data has been updated to reflect the stock-split.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended January 31,

2025 % of Sales

2024 % of Sales

Net Sales $ 244,859 100.0 % $ 217,106 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold (169,631 ) (69.3 ) % (155,173 ) (71.5 ) % Gross Profit 75,228 30.7 % 61,933 28.5 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(36,556 ) (14.9 ) % (33,612 ) (15.5 ) % Operating Income 38,672 15.8 % 28,321 13.0 % Other Expense, Net (2,210 ) (0.9 ) % (809 ) (0.4 ) % Income Before Income Taxes

36,462 14.9 % 27,512 12.7 % Income Taxes Expense (7,165 ) (2.9 ) % (4,388 ) (2.0 ) % Net Income 29,297 12.0 % 23,124 10.7 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 2.17 $ 1.72 Basic Class B $ 1.63 $ 1.29 Diluted Common $ 2.01 $ 1.60 Diluted Class B $ 1.63 $ 1.29 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 9,870 9,712 Basic Class B 3,986 3,943 Diluted Common 13,856 13,655 Diluted Class B 3,986 3,943

Note all prior period share and per-share data has been updated to reflect the stock-split.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) As of January 31, As of July 31, 2025

2024

Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 22,589 $ 23,481 Accounts Receivable, Net 66,086 62,171 Inventories, Net 55,231 54,236 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 5,110 7,270 Total Current Assets 149,016 147,158 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 137,416 137,796 Other Assets 67,315 69,651 Total Assets $ 353,747 $ 354,605 Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Accounts Payable 14,004 15,009 Dividends Payable 2,097 2,096 Other Current Liabilities 35,089 48,572 Total Current Liabilities 52,190 66,677 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt 39,796 49,774 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 25,901 27,566 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 65,697 77,340 Stockholders' Equity 235,860 210,588 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 353,747 $ 354,605 Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 17.02 $ 15.42

Note all prior period share and per-share data has been updated to reflect the stock-split.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Six Months Ended January 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 29,297 $ 23,124 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and Amortization 10,817 8,854 Increase in Accounts Receivable (4,424 ) (64 ) Increase in Inventories (1,394 ) (3,666 ) Increase (Decrease) in Prepaid Expenses 1,019 (3,217 ) Increase (Decrease) in Accounts Payable 1,989 (3,243 ) Decrease in Accrued Expenses (8,371 ) (7,582 ) Other 3,397 3,739 Total Adjustments 3,033 (5,179 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 32,330 17,945 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (17,806 ) (15,546 ) Acquisition of Business (115 ) - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (17,921 ) (15,546 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (10,000 ) - Dividends Paid (4,194 ) (3,889 ) Purchases of Treasury Stock (2,164 ) (2,575 ) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (16,358 ) (6,464 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 57 111 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,892 ) (3,954 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 24,481 31,754 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 22,589 $ 27,800