Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
WKN: 985178 | ISIN: US0556453035 | Ticker-Symbol: WWA
Frankfurt
12.03.25
08:05 Uhr
16,402 Euro
+0,374
+2,33 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2025 21:18 Uhr
10 Leser
BRT Apartments Corp. Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividend and Announces Increase to Current Stock Repurchase Program

Finanznachrichten News

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable April 4, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2025. The Board of Directors also announced that it approved the extension of the Company's share repurchase program through December 2026 and increased the value of the shares to be repurchased to $10 million.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, makes preferred equity investments in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone: (516) 466-3100
Email: investors@BRTapartments.com
www.BRTapartments.com


